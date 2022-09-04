Video: "You played a hell of a game"- Lebron James encourages Bryce courtside with a heartwarming conversation

LeBron James has always been involved with his sons' basketball activities. The LA Lakers captain was seen encouraging his younger son Bryce after a game.

Last month, LeBron was spotted training with Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers facility. The four-time NBA champ was trying to get his sons ready for the Axe Euro Tour with the California Basketball Club.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



(via: LeBron, Bryce and Bronny all playing above the rim at the Lakers facility(via: @KingJames IG) LeBron, Bryce and Bronny all playing above the rim at the Lakers facility 👀 (via: @KingJames IG) https://t.co/I6qvJFSFRx

LeBron had the chance to watch his sons play together in a competitive game for the first time. He took to Twitter to share his delight, saying he got emotional watching them.

LeBron James @KingJames Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW

In a video that surfaced online, LeBron was talking to a younger Bryce, who was apparently beating himself up after the game. The Lakers captain was trying to get his son to not fixate on made or missed shots.

"You made three of the biggest plays in the game, you want me to tell you what they were? You get too down on yourself for no reason. You made three of the biggest plays.

"You got the offensive rebound. Down 4, you got the offensive rebound, got the tip in, right? Then you got the outlet pass to Owen when he got the and-1. nd then you made the last swing scene to him for the game winner. You know what I'm saying?

"So, like, if you missing shots or making shots, don't worry about it, kid. You played a hell of a game. You ain't got to worry about making shots or missing shots, alright? Good job. I'm proud of you."

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Lebron uplifting his son Bryce after a game is one of the most wholesome videos ever with all due respect Lebron uplifting his son Bryce after a game is one of the most wholesome videos ever with all due respect ❤️https://t.co/gKyH4OIcxX

LeBron has watched a lot of his sons' games and has made it a point of duty to train with them whenever he has the opportunity.

LeBron James will be the first player to share the court with his son in the NBA

Bronny James of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James

LeBron James has explicitly talked about his interest in playing with Bronny in the NBA. Knowing "King James," it is just a matter of when.

If the 18-time All-Star pulls it off, he will be making history in the NBA. Himself and Bronny will be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

Given LeBron's longevity, many are hoping he is still in the league to play with Bryce too. To pull that off, he would have to stay active until he is at least 43.

CrossedSports @crossedsportsig LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce 12 years ago vs today LeBron, Bronny, and Bryce 12 years ago vs today https://t.co/8UjGpzkdFm

In the meantime, LeBron James is focused on winning at least one more title. He recently signed a two-year $97 million contract extension with a player option in the final year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar