Video: "You're shooting bricks, man" - Dell Curry hilariously calls out a young Steph Curry in viral throwback clip

Steph Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time. Curry revolutionized the game of basketball with his shooting. However, there was a time when the Golden State Warriors superstar was shooting bricks.

In a throwback video uploaded by @playmaker on Instagram, Curry's parents Dell and Sonya were being interviewed. Dell started gushing about a baby Steph when the narrator said that basketball could be his future.

"Well, we started him out in Reeboks," Dell said. "He's in the right shoewear. We got a couple balls floating around. He laughs a lot when I bounce them around so hopefully he’ll pursue it too."

The interview was followed by toddler Steph trying to make shots on a small hoop. Dell then hilariously called out his young son for hitting bricks.

"Come on, man, you gotta make the first shot," Dell said. "You're shooting bricks, man."

It was a wholesome moment for the Curry family at the time. It also showed how early Steph Curry started shooting the basketball. All the hard work paid off for him when he was drafted seventh overall by the Warriors in 2009. He has gone on to become a four-time champion, two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP.

Steph Curry played different sports growing up

Steph Curry at the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry played basketball at an early age, which was inevitable, as his father was an NBA player. However, Dell Curry revealed in an interview with USA Basketball in 2015 that Steph played different sports growing up. Young Steph tried football, baseball, golf and soccer.

"He was energetic, always paid attention to what was going on, eager to learn," Dell said. "He tried several different sports, not just basketball. He played football, baseball, a little soccer. He was always very intuitive of what was going on around him. He just soaked it all up. He was a very good baseball player, then he found golf."

Steph Curry's full-circle moment with son Canon

Steph, Canon and Dell Curry. (Photo: NBC Sports)

Steph Curry had a full-circle moment with his son Canon on Saturday at the California Classic. He celebrated his son's birthday by watching the Golden State Warriors' summer league team.

Canon was photographed waving to the crowd, which was reminiscent of Steph's throwback picture with Dell at the 1992 All-Star Game. The four-time champion shared the photo on his Instagram account.

"To my son- the World is yours," Curry wrote. "You light up the room and already bring joy to everyone you meet. @ayeshacurry, and I got you forever. Happy 4th birthday #youngwolf."

It would be an amazing story if Canon becomes an NBA player just like his grandfather and father.

In an adorable post by his mom, Ayesha, before Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Canon showed off his handles by dribbling two basketballs.

