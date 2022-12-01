LA Lakers star LeBron James didn't hold back when bringing up a controversial picture of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James shared his disappointment with the media for the lack of exposure to the controversial photo.

Recently on "NBA Today," the conclusion to James' postgame interview was brought up as a hot topic. In response to LeBron's comments, former All-Star Vince Carter said he agrees with the Lakers star.

"Where's the lie? What (Kendrick) Perk(ins) just said, what LeBron has said, what RJ (Richard Jefferson) has said, it's all true," Carter said.

"What LeBron is saying is, 'You can't point the finger all the time when those three will point back at you.' Sometimes, we got to step up and ask those questions and hold everyone accountable like Perk said, and now, what's next?"

After their 128-109 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, James brought up the topic about the photo of the NFL team owner. In the photo, Jones can be seen as one of the people blocking a group of African-American students from entering a school. Jones was 14 at the time.

The four-time champion found this disturbing as no one has asked him about it yet. James also pointed out that the media was quick to ask about the controversy involving Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. However, to him, no one was quick to ask about the photo regarding Jones.

"I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question about the Jerry Jones photo, but when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that," James said. "That Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America.

"And I feel like, as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and platform. When we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, every single tabloid, every single news coverage, is on the bottom ticker, is asked about every single day."

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ “I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question about the Jerry Jones photo, but when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that.” - LeBron James asks reporters about the 1957 desegregation mob photo “I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question about the Jerry Jones photo, but when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask questions about that.” - LeBron James asks reporters about the 1957 desegregation mob photo https://t.co/uC9vcvcZKc

Also read: What is the Jerry Jones photo that LeBron James called out in his media interaction by equating it with Kyrie Irving’s situation

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on a roll

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

With the Lakers' win against the Blazers, they improved to 8-12. Most of the wins that the team managed to get were ones without LeBron James, including a three-game winning streak a few weeks ago.

Their last 10 games have been impressive. Los Angeles has a 6-4 record. Their 3-point shooting hasn't been any better, however. The team is knocking down 32.4% of their shots from downtown. At least they've been a good defensive squad.

Offensively, they have a lot to work on, but they're on the right track to getting back to being a winning team. The Lakers will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-5) on Friday night.

Also read: When LeBron James planned to sign Colin Kaepernick despite controversies in 2017

Poll : 0 votes