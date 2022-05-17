×
Create
Notifications

“Vince, Lavine, Nique, Me” - 4x NBA Finals MVP declares his all-time Dunk Contest dream team, names 3x All-Star as his favorite under-25 player in the league

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
Anujit Vijayakumar
Anujit Vijayakumar
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 09:19 PM IST
News

The LA Lakers were unable to make it to the 2022 NBA playoffs following a disastrous season, which saw the reputation and legacies of many on the roster questioned.

A four-time NBA Champion, LeBron James has had a long and not-so-quiet offseason. Not one to usually sit out during this period, James has been extremely vocal on Twitter, sharing his various perspectives on the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James took to his Twitter to participate in a brief 'Q & A', and the responses were revealing. Analyst and veteran, Damon Jones asked James to list the top shooters that James has played with, to which LeBron James responded:

"Mike Miller. James Jones, Kyle Korver, Swish, Kyrie, Jesus Shuttlesworth, DJ19, C Frye, KLove."
@D19J Mike Miller. James Jones, Kyle Korver, Swish, Kyrie, Jesus Shuttlesworth, DJ19, C Frye, KLove

James had a lot of time on his hands and indulged in long and active conversations with his followers. Questions ranged from all aspects of the four-time MVP's life, from basketball to general life.

Another user asked:

"If you could make an all-time dunk contest, which 4 players are you choosing?"

The four-time champion responded:

"Vince, Lavine, Nique, Me."
@timelesssports_ Vince, Lavine, Nique, Me. 🤷🏾‍♂️

LeBron James' answer mentioned the likes of Vince Carter, Zach Lavine, Dominique Wilkins and himself. The names mentioned above are some of the greatest dunkers in NBA history.

The legacies left behind by these four in terms of dunks performed and made will never be forgotten in basketball folklore.

youtube-cover

Another intriguing question that was asked of James was who was the 'King's' favorite player under the age of 25. Keep in mind, there are plenty of talented, skillful and polished players under the age of 25.

James wrote:

"LUKA. He's my fav player!!"

To be fair to LeBron, Luka Doncic has set the league on fire since his debut season.The Slovenian international has already racked up numerous accolades, even making the All-NBA First Team two years out of his three.

youtube-cover

Athletes have, on multiple occasions, partaken in 'Q & A's' as a fun method to interact with their fans. With the reputation and name that LeBron James holds, there was never any doubt regarding the outpouring of love and questions the four-time Finals MVP would receive.

The future of the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

The worry for any sport remains whether the sport will be able to gather any traction and viewers, provided the current stars retire or leave. In the case of the NBA, that worry can be put to bed.

With the emergence of Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and several other players, the league is definitely well looked after. As a matter of fact, the playoffs have done nothing but show that these talents are ready to take over the league.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

The Eastern Conference as well as the Western Conference finals have real potential to show that the takeover is nearly complete and that these young stars are here to stay.

Edited by Adam Dickson
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी