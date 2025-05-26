“Vini became s**t after hanging out with this dude”: Fans react as Jimmy Butler continues luxe offseason linking up with Kylian Mbappe & Lando Norris

Jimmy Butler is in Europe following the Golden State Warriors’ elimination from the 2025 NBA playoffs. The versatile forward last played in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 15. Butler quickly went on vacation and spent time with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and F1 sensation Lando Norris.
Fans promptly reacted to Butler rubbing elbows with the football superstar and the racing virtuoso.
Butler and Mbappe’s Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr. are good friends, hence the reference. The Brazilian once went to Miami to catch the then-Heat star play. Butler could not meet with Vini in Europe but he dined with perhaps France’s best footballer.
Jimmy Butler is also a huge fan of Lando Norris, so it was not surprising he also went to see the racing star. The McLaren driver once gave Jimmy Buckets a hot lap that had shook the NBA player. Butler wanted to get out of the car even before the lap was complete as Norris sped up.
Norris started in pole position for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix. He held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to grab his first win at the iconic race. After beating the field, he celebrated the victory with Butler and Mbappe, who also cheered for the British racing star.
Jimmy Butler found his joy again with the Golden State Warriors
Jimmy Butler told reporters in early January that he had lost his “joy” playing basketball. When asked if he would regain it in Miami, Butler said “probably not.”
Before the trade deadline, Butler got his wish when Pat Riley traded him to the Golden State Warriors. Roughly three months into his stay with the Dubs, the six-time All-Star found what he had lost.
After beating the Houston Rockets 109-106 in Game 4, Butler opened up about his feelings.
“It means the world. I’ll die for these guys. For real. It’s so fun. I got my joy back, as some would say. But more than anything, it’s always good to win.”
Jimmy Butler regained his joy in basketball and he’s having fun off of the court.
