  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jimmy Butler
  • “Vini became s**t after hanging out with this dude”: Fans react as Jimmy Butler continues luxe offseason linking up with Kylian Mbappe & Lando Norris

“Vini became s**t after hanging out with this dude”: Fans react as Jimmy Butler continues luxe offseason linking up with Kylian Mbappe & Lando Norris

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 26, 2025 11:19 GMT
&ldquo;Vini became s**t after hanging out with this dude&rdquo;: Fans react as Jimmy Butler continues luxe offseason linking up with Kylian Mbappe &amp; Lando Norris in Monaco. [photo: @jimmybutler/IG]
“Vini became s**t after hanging out with this dude”: Fans react as Jimmy Butler continues luxe offseason linking up with Kylian Mbappe & Lando Norris in Monaco. [photo: @jimmybutler/IG]

Jimmy Butler is in Europe following the Golden State Warriors’ elimination from the 2025 NBA playoffs. The versatile forward last played in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 15. Butler quickly went on vacation and spent time with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and F1 sensation Lando Norris.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Butler rubbing elbows with the football superstar and the racing virtuoso.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

Butler and Mbappe’s Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr. are good friends, hence the reference. The Brazilian once went to Miami to catch the then-Heat star play. Butler could not meet with Vini in Europe but he dined with perhaps France’s best footballer.

Jimmy Butler is also a huge fan of Lando Norris, so it was not surprising he also went to see the racing star. The McLaren driver once gave Jimmy Buckets a hot lap that had shook the NBA player. Butler wanted to get out of the car even before the lap was complete as Norris sped up.

Ad

Norris started in pole position for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix. He held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to grab his first win at the iconic race. After beating the field, he celebrated the victory with Butler and Mbappe, who also cheered for the British racing star.

Ad

Jimmy Butler found his joy again with the Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler told reporters in early January that he had lost his “joy” playing basketball. When asked if he would regain it in Miami, Butler said “probably not.”

Before the trade deadline, Butler got his wish when Pat Riley traded him to the Golden State Warriors. Roughly three months into his stay with the Dubs, the six-time All-Star found what he had lost.

Ad

After beating the Houston Rockets 109-106 in Game 4, Butler opened up about his feelings.

“It means the world. I’ll die for these guys. For real. It’s so fun. I got my joy back, as some would say. But more than anything, it’s always good to win.”

Jimmy Butler regained his joy in basketball and he’s having fun off of the court.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications