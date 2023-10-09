"Violence will not solve the complex problems" - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who converted to Islam in 1971, breaks silence on Israel-Palestine conflict

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke his silence on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict with a post that caught the attention of the Twitterverse.

On Sunday, the Israeli government declared war on Hamas in a major escalation of the conflict. It gave the go-ahead to take "significant military steps" in response to an unexpected attack by the Islamic Resistance Movement.

Israeli forces continue to fight off Hamas' incursion into Gaza. The air strikes resulted in over 700 Israeli casualties and 400 deaths in Gaza. Israel’s declaration of war signals a potential escalation in hostilities, perhaps even a ground invasion of Gaza.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Abdul-Jabbar's remarks came amid rising tensions in the Middle East. He posted:

"Violence will not solve the complex problems of the Middle East but only lead to more violence."

Additionally, he emphasized the need for a ceasefire and asked all parties to engage in serious talks based on respect rather than hostility. He said that peace is the only worthwhile remedy.

"I want Peace": Abdul-Jabbar

The NBA supreme shared his thoughts on his in the post.

Abdul-Jabbar calls for peace amid Middle-East tensions (via X)

The former Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers player is known for his wise analysis of social and political concerns. He has urged an immediate end to hostilities and meaningful negotiations between all parties.

In the summer of 1968, Abdul-Jabbar made the shahada twice and switched from Catholicism to Sunni Islam. Before that, he was known as Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. He took the name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar but did not use it in public until 1971.

More on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Abdul-Jabbar criticized the actions of Hamas in Palestine and Hezbollah in Lebanon. He said that their efforts to obstruct negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel have only made the region more unstable.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares a link to his newsletter on X (via Instagram)

The NBA legend voiced his hope for a safe and prosperous homeland for Israelis and Palestinians. He urged a stop on the blame and virtue-signaling game, saying that such an attitude cannot lead to a mutually successful relationship.

Kareem criticized the involvement of numerous countries, including China, Russia, Iran, Saudi- Arabia, Lebanon and the U.S, accusing them of profiting from the conflict.

Despite knowing the crux of Middle East politics and history, Abdul-Jabbar encouraged good people with good intentions to step up rather than be willing to sacrifice innocent lives for their personal profit.