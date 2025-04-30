Viral Miami Heat reporter Trish Christakis hits back at misogynist abuse with defiant comment

Miami Heat Trish Christakis went viral after posting a pic from her last day working the sidelines this season. The pic drew all sorts of reactions from netizens — and, in the case of one comment, Christakis had to fire back.
It all started on Tuesday, a day after the Heat's season came to an end via a Cleveland Cavaliers sweep that was completed in Kaseya Center. Christakis, who covered the Heat's playoff run for CBS News Miami, had gone on X to cap off her reporting stint for this season. Posting a pic that showed her in a long, brown dress, the 31-year-old wrote a short message of gratitude:
"Year 3! What a season for the Miami Heat, thankful," Christakis tweeted.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Christakis' tweet went on to go viral, drawing millions of views over the next couple of days. Several comments were also posted in response to the tweet, and one of these took a rather dismissive tone:
"S*** like this is why women aren't taken seriously in the sports world," the comment read.
The Heat reporter then dropped a two-world response:
"Ok Derek," Christakis replied.
As far as credibility is concerned, Christakis has quite the resume. The Chicago native is a Journalism graduate from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, and she has covered major sports events like March Madness, the Stanley Cup Finals, the MLB Draft, and the NBA Finals.
Christakis first joined CBS News Miami in 2022. Given her growing list of accomplishments, she has a bright future ahead of her in the media industry.
Miami Heat reporter Trish Christakis responds to Dave Portnoy comment: "Need to do a follow up story"
Shortly after responding to the questionable comment, Christakis had a more positive interaction on X.
Social media personality Dave Portnoy had posted a pic of his dog Peachy, calling his canine friend "the cutest spokeswoman who ever lived." Christakis would then post a comment regarding a piece she wanted to do.
"Peachy!!!! I need to do a follow up story on her now," Christakis tweeted.
If Christakis does get around to writing her piece on Peachy, that article is likely to become popular as well.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.