Viral video leads to unexpected meeting, Savannah James' heartwarming gesture makes Christmas Day extra special for Lakers fan

A video recently proved as a dream come true for a young Lakers fan. Wishing to watch LeBron James play, a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan shared a plea video that soon went viral. In her request, she expressed her wish for her mother to meet LeBron James during a Lakers game.

Fortunately, the video has reached the right person who could make things work. Savannah James found out about it and the rest came out as a dream come true.

The heartwarming incident ocured when Savannah stepped in to make Christmas Day extra special for the devoted Lakers fan, and arranged a surprise meetup with the fan's mother.

The kindness showcased by Savannah was a treat to watch for all the Lakers fans. Although the fan and her mother missed the opportunity to meet LeBron on the court, the unexpected meeting with Savannah James delivered a profoundly touching experience.

LeBron James celebrated his birthday early with Lakers' win against the Charlotte Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers handed a resounding 133-122 loss to the struggling Charlotte Hornets. This victory led to an early 39th birthday celebration for the NBA star. King James delivered a double-double performance with 17 points coupled with 11 assists.

Alongside James, Anthony Davis played a pivotal role in the win, contributing a significant 26 points and eight rebounds. However, the Lakers' dynamic duo demonstrated their impact and skill and steered the team to the win highlighting their collective prowess in the game.

Additionally, the team's offensive prowess was on full display as they outscored the Hornets by an impressive 41 points in the third quarter. Subsequently, the win also allowed coach Darvin Ham to rest James and Davis for the entire final quarter, a rare scene this season.