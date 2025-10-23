  • home icon
  VJ Edgecombe stats tonight: How did Sixers rookie fare in NBA debut? (Oct. 22)

VJ Edgecombe stats tonight: How did Sixers rookie fare in NBA debut? (Oct. 22)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 23, 2025 00:16 GMT
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Boston Celtics in their 2025-26 NBA season opener on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Philadelphia selected Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, and he is expected to contribute heavily to the Sixers.

On Tuesday, Edgecombe scored 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. In 11 minutes, he also had two assists and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. The Sixers trailed 28-26 after the first quarter.

VJ Edgecombe's stats tonight

PLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS+/-
VJ Edgecombe11:165955.63650125002000014-3

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
