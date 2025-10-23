VJ Edgecombe stats tonight: How did Sixers rookie fare in NBA debut? (Oct. 22)
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Boston Celtics in their 2025-26 NBA season opener on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.
Philadelphia selected Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, and he is expected to contribute heavily to the Sixers.
On Tuesday, Edgecombe scored 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. In 11 minutes, he also had two assists and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. The Sixers trailed 28-26 after the first quarter.
VJ Edgecombe's stats tonight
PLAYER
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
+/-
VJ Edgecombe
11:16
5
9
55.6
3
6
50
1
2
50
0
2
0
0
0
0
14
-3
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
