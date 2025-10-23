VJ Edgecombe stats tonight: How did Sixers rookie fare in NBA debut? (Oct. 22)

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Boston Celtics in their 2025-26 NBA season opener on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Philadelphia selected Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, and he is expected to contribute heavily to the Sixers.

On Tuesday, Edgecombe scored 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. In 11 minutes, he also had two assists and went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. The Sixers trailed 28-26 after the first quarter.

VJ Edgecombe's stats tonight

PLAYER MIN FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS +/- VJ Edgecombe 11:16 5 9 55.6 3 6 50 1 2 50 0 2 0 0 0 0 14 -3

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

