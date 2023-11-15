“Wait for the 7/24 tomorrow”: Lakers Twitter in disbelief after team ties franchise record of 22 3-pointers vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers tied their franchise record for made threes during their 134-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Purple and Gold hit 22 of their 35 shots from the perimeter, giving them an edge over their struggling Western Conference opponent.

Following the game, Lakers fans took to social media to share their approval of their team's dominant performance. However, some fans were quick to point out the team's inconsistency this season and noted how a high-volume game from deep could mean the team struggles in their next game.

The Lakers have now won three straight games. Their win over the Grizzlies has put them over .500, and everything seems to be trending in the right direction for Darvin Ham's team.

Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura both shot 100% from deep when checking into the game off the bench. Reaves went 4-of-4 from three, while Hachimura hit 3-of-3. D'Angelo Russell also had a big night, shooting 6-of-8 from the perimeter. The Lakers will now turn their attention toward the Sacramento Kings, who they will face on Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers are undefeated since moving Cam Reddish into the starting lineup

The impact that Cam Reddish has been making since being injected into the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers is quickly becoming a talking point. Reddish was moved into the starting lineup for the team's win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. Since then, the Lakers have gone 3-0.

During a recent media availability, Anthony Davis praised Reddish's performances, noting how he's enjoying one of the best stretches of his young career.

"I think he’s at his highest right now with his confidence on both ends of the floor,” Davis said. “He’s making his threes, he’s getting into the lane and finishing, getting to the line. He’s done a great job defensively over the past three to four games guarding big-time players and making it tough for them. As a team, we just try to instill confidence in him knowing that he can help us and he’s just playing at an elite level right now.”

Reddish's move into the starting lineup has coincided with Reaves being moved to a bench role. Darvin Ham recently noted how he believes the third-year guard can have a similar impact for the Lakers as Manu Ginobili had for San Antonio.

Right now, Ham's rotation changes are paying dividends, and the Lakers look like a top team in their conference. They will hope to continue that trend when they face the Kings on Wednesday.