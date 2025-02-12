"Wait until he gets tattoos" - Lakers fans react to Austin Reaves' eye-popping 33.5 ppg average after donning headband and sleeve 

Since getting a starting point guard role on the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves' surge has continued. He's certified as the No. 3 option behind new superstar Luka Doncic and team captain LeBron James. Reaves has averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting on 45/38/93 splits.

Over the past few weeks, he has convinced the fan base of his value to the team, especially after Doncic's addition. A 45-point burst from Reaves in Doncic and LeBron's absence in Saturday's heroic win over the in-form Indiana Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam had fans amped.

Amid this purple patch, the Lakers faithful have noticed Reaves adding to his game-day gear and co-relating it to his shattering production. The rising star has donned a headband, a leg sleeve and an arm sleeve over this stretch.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Lakers' podcaster Aron Cohen's Lakers All Day Everyday X page, Reaves has averaged 33.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 5.5 apg since donning all his gear together, including the headband, arm and leg sleeves. After his eye-popping production went viral, Cohen and Lakers fans dropped hilarious reactions.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Just wait until he gets tattoos," Cohen wrote.

Expand Tweet

"he gets tatoos leagues finished," another fanpage added.

One fan said:

"He’s gathering the necessary VCs for it"

"He finna cook," another said.

One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"Austin with a full arm sleeve of tattoos would be sick asf"

Austin Reaves gets the ultimate shoutout from LeBron James

LeBron James' trust levels with Austin Reaves continue to increase. The Lakers superstar gave his rising co-star a shoutout on Instagram, suggesting he "got lucky." James posted a pic of Reaves, Doncic and him, captioning the post, saying:

"1️⃣5️⃣&7️⃣7️⃣ 🥶 as 🗣️F!!!!!! Lucky Me!"

James hasn't had this kind of guard depth around him in the past. He has played with superstars like Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving, but the former was past his prime, and the latter was yet to hit his. Reaves and Doncic, meanwhile, are one step closer to their peak.

It has significantly lifted the pressure off James as the primary facilitator on the team. The Lakers were over-reliant on him for half-court shot creation, but LeBron James now has more opportunities to pick his spot with Austin Reaves playing at an elite level and a reigning All-NBA point guard like Luka Doncic joining forces with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback