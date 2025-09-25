"Wait till you hear the real story" - Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner splits from team in Australia for curious reason

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has split from his Australian team, the Adelaide 36ers. On Thursday, the 36ers released a statement announcing that Harrell’s contract with the team had been terminated ahead of the new season.The decision comes as the former NBA star served a provisional ban after a doping test conducted in April 2025 found an illicit substance in his system. The test took place while he was playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China.With the new season just a few days away and Harrell's ban nowhere close to ending, the 36ers decided to release him. Harrell was not permitted to train or play with any team across the NBL as the league continues its crackdown on doping. On Wednesday, he reacted to the team’s announcement on X with a curious message, leaving many to speculate:“Wait till you hear the real story on this lol how quick the switch goes!”Harrell’s comments led fans to believe there is more to his contract termination than his doping allegations. He played 26 games for the team last season, averaging 20.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, shooting 56%.His solid production saw him named to the All-NBL Second Team. Harrell’s former team will open the new season on Sunday against the Brisbane Bullets.Before taking his talents overseas, Harrell had spent six seasons in the NBA, playing for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers. He played 515 games in the league, averaging 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds.A closer look at Montrezl Harrell’s Sixth Man of the Year campaignMontrezl Harrell won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020 for his contributions on the LA Clippers through the 2019-20 season. Harrell participated in 63 matchups that season, coming off the bench in 61 games. He averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.While the Clippers failed to make much noise in the postseason, Harrell was recognized for his stellar play. He joined the reigning champions, the LA Lakers, the following offseason, but a sharp decline in his production saw him being traded three times before he took his talents overseas in 2024. From being a Sixth Man of the Year in the NBA to having a hard time finding a team, the decline has been sharp for Montrezl Harrell.