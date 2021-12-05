"Wait till I get back; Y'all know who run LA" - Kendrick Nunn emphatically hypes his return for LA Lakers by responding to LA Clippers' Isaiah Hartenstein's Instagram post

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to hometown rival Los Angeles Clippers 115-119, and Kendrick Nunn of the Lakers took to Instagram to respond to the Clippers' Isaiah Hartenstein. Nunn is yet to play a game for the Lakers, but when he gets back will look to make LA purple and gold again.

Kendrick Nunn has missed every game this season with a bone bruise on his knee. There is no clear timetable for Nunn’s return, but with the Lakers having an up-and-down season, he could help the team win when he is healthy. Isaiah Hartenstein played sparingly, averaging 15.8 minutes in 22 appearances off the bench for the Clippers, averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

After the victory over the Lakers, Hartenstein posted a picture on Instagram after scoring 11 points for the Clippers with the comment:

“Big time W tonight on to the next one !! #foe”

In the comments section, Kendrick Nunn commented:

“Wait till I get back y’all know who run LA”

Both LA teams have struggled this season, but the Lakers have high hopes of becoming NBA Finals contenders. The Clippers have Kahwi Leonard likely out for most of the season, which lowers their odds.

The Lakers need outside shooting, and Kendrick Nunn could provide that when he gets back on the court healthy. The Lakers and Clippers do not play each other until February 3rd, 2022, and maybe Nunn can be in that game to back up his comment.

What can Kendrick Nunn offer this Lakers team?

Los Angeles Lakers Kendrick Nunn #12 defending the three-pointer

Kendrick Nunn might be precisely what this Lakers team needs when he returns from injury. The Lakers have started Avery Bradley and Kent Bazemore a combined 29 times, which is not great. Both players are over 30 and have been career role players.

BSQTBALL🔌🔌🔌 @bsqtball Kendrick Nunn off the bench changes everything 🔥



Just wait on it 👀

Kendrick Nunn off the bench changes everything 🔥Just wait on it 👀 https://t.co/i5yJJbk7Bm

Nunn, even though he has also been a career role player in his two seasons with the Miami Heat, he started 111 games out of 123. The most significant impact that Nunn can offer is his three-point shooting.

Also Read Article Continues below

This season the Lakers are attempting 33.6 threes per game, 21st in the NBA, and making 34.8% of those shots, 14th best in the NBA. Kendrick Nunn, in his career, has averaged 5.8 threes per game, making 36% of them.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar