  "Wake up this morning and regret" - Former MLB owner slams Adam Silver for prematurely dismissing Kawhi Leonard accusations as fresh details emerge

"Wake up this morning and regret" - Former MLB owner slams Adam Silver for prematurely dismissing Kawhi Leonard accusations as fresh details emerge

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Sep 11, 2025 15:32 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Getty
The Clippers are on thin ice with the Kawhi Leonard situation

The NBA and the LA Clippers are facing some serious problems right now. Pablo Torre's investigation of their apparent salary cap circumvention to pay Kawhi Leonard for a no-show job has just found even more evidence.

That's why former Miami Marlins president David Sampson believes NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is going to have a big headache today.

Silver said that he would be reluctant to act unless there was substantial proof of wrongdoing. Per Sampson, he didn't handle the situation properly:

"All Adam Silver should've said is 'we have an ongoing investigation, we appreciate everybody's interest in this. We're in the middle of it, it's a serious investigation done by serious people, we'll get back to you when we know something,'" Sampson said (Timestamp 6:54).
Sampson added that the latest scoop in Torre's investigation was going to be incendiary:

"But Adam Silver did not stop at that. For a reason that he's gonna wake up this morning in regret. Because when Adam Silver talked to the media yesterday, he hadn't seen Pablo Torre's episode that just released this morning," he added.
He should know, since he joined Torre and former Phoenix Suns executive Amin Elhassan in this story.

The new episode, which dropped on September 11, showed that Dennis Wong, a minority owner for the Clippers, made a $1.99 million donation to Aspiration, the company tied to the allegations.

The donation was made at a time when the company was already in financial turmoil. They were late to pay Leonard, and just six days after Wong's donation, they paid him $1.75 million.

While circumstantial, Pablo Torre has found more than enough evidence for the NBA to dig deep into this matter and figure out whether the Clippers went around the salary cap or not.

What could the NBA do about this situation?

This isn't the first time that a team has committed this cardinal sin. Joe Smith and the Minnesota Timberwolves went through something similar almost three decades ago.

Back then, Commissioner David Stern stripped the Timberwolves of five first-round picks, vetoed Smith's contracts, and even suspended the team's owner and general manager for two years.

The Timberwolves signed Smith to multiple one-year, veteran-minimum deals, but promised to give him a long-term, big-money deal after three years. That kind of deal was -- and still is -- prohibited by the CBA.

So, if the Clippers are found guilty as well, they could be subject to an even more severe punishment, with this incident as the only precedent.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

