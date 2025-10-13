  • home icon
"Waking up every day with a smile on my face": Lakers' $16,208,000 star opens up on newfound happiness with Luka Doncic's team

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:37 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Deandre Ayton makes it clear he’s thrilled to be part of the Lakers- Image Source: Imagn

One of the LA Lakers’ most notable offseason moves was signing free-agent center Deandre Ayton, addressing their need for a reliable big man to complement Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the frontcourt.

Although the Lakers have yet to showcase a fully healthy roster, with both Doncic and James sitting out the preseason, Ayton has made it clear he’s thrilled to be part of the team.

In an interview posted by the NBA on Instagram on Sunday, Ayton, who signed a two-year, $16.2 million deal with the Lakers this offseason, shared that he’s embracing the grind and enjoying the process.

“I'm just happy we could prepare before the season,” he said of the preseason. “Lakers basketball do not play. I tell you that. I'm learning a lot. We're in the gym every day. It's extreme.
“And I'm just waking up every day with a smile on my face, ready to work, man.”

Ayton followed up his comments with his best preseason performance yet, tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during a 126-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 21 points, while Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht chipped in 16 each.

What will Deandre Ayton’s role be in the Lakers’ offense?

On Friday, Lakers coach JJ Redick appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio to discuss his expectations for Ayton’s role heading into the 2025-26 season—a campaign in which the Lakers, now with a full season of James and Doncic together, are aiming to contend for a championship.

While the Lakers’ offense will naturally flow through their two star playmakers, Redick emphasized that Ayton will still get his opportunities.

“It’s important for him to touch the basketball, because we’re going to ask a lot of him as a screener and a rim runner and the anchor of our defense,” Redick said. “So there has to be some level of freedom.
“For all our bigs, their ability to put pressure on the rim as a runner and as a lob threat is really important. And with Deandre, he gives us something that we didn’t have last year post-trade, and we’ve seen it in practice: He historically has been great at punishing smaller defenders at the front of the rim.”

Ayton now anchors the Lakers’ frontcourt, joined by backup center Jaxson Hayes, who stepped into a larger role last season following the Anthony Davis-for-Doncic trade.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
