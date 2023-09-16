“Walked away in shame” - Jesse Watters reveals Alonzo Mourning ruthlessly rejecting his selfie request

Alonzo Mourning doesn't just block shots on the court; he's also got a knack for swatting away selfie requests with finesse. Political commentator Jesse Watters can vouch for this fact.

When asked if Watters has ever been starstruck meeting someone, he candidly admitted that he had one memorable encounter in mind and proceeded to share his experience with Alonzo Mourning.

“I was so starstruck. I went up to ask him for a selfie, and he looked me up in the eye and just said 'no,'” Watters said.

“And I just walked away in shame,” he added.

Mourning began his career with the Charlotte Hornets after being selected as the 2nd overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. In 1995, Mourning was traded to the Miami Heat, where he would spend the majority of his career. The move to Miami was a turning point for both him and the franchise.

Alonzo Mourning says winning NBA championship was the ‘best thing’ to happen to him

Alonzo Mourning won an NBA championship with the Heat in 2006.

“Other than my kids being born, winning that title was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Mourning told The Athletic in 2021.

Mourning’s path to the title was filled with challenges. In the 2000-2001 season, Mourning was diagnosed with a kidney ailment called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). This potentially career-ending condition forced him to step away from basketball temporarily to focus on his health.

In 2003, he received a kidney transplant from his cousin, Jason Cooper, and made a remarkable comeback to the NBA that same year. After a brief stint with the New Jersey Nets, he rejoined the Heat in 2005.

The 2005-2006 NBA season would prove to be the pinnacle of Mourning's career. In that season’s finals, the Heat faced off against the Dallas Mavericks. Down 2-0 in the series, they rallied back to win four straight games, clinching the championship.

“It was almost like climbing a mountain, climbing Mount Everest, and then finally getting to the top and then just exhaling," he said.

Throughout his career, Mourning tallied averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.81 blocks, and 1.1 assists in 31 minutes per game.

The Hall of Famer recorded 2,356 blocks in his NBA career and is No. 11 on the all-time list.