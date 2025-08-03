  • home icon
  "Walker Kessler wants to be a Laker" - NBA fans go wild as LA's highly coveted 7-foot center likes Luka Doncic sealing $165M contract

"Walker Kessler wants to be a Laker" - NBA fans go wild as LA's highly coveted 7-foot center likes Luka Doncic sealing $165M contract

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:29 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
NBA fans go wild as LA's highly coveted 7-foot center likes Luka Doncic sealing $165M contract (Image source: Imagn)

In the wake of Luka Doncic signing a contract extension with the LA Lakers, NBA fans reacted to Utah Jazz's 7-foot center Walker Kessler liking the news.

A fan shared a screenshot on X that showed Kessler reacting to the Lakers' announcement of Doncic's three-year, $165 million extension.

Kessler's Instagram activity reignited the rumors linking him as a possible target of the Lakers.

Here are other fan reactions:

In 58 games last season, Walker Kessler averaged career-highs in points (11.1), rebounds (12.2), assists (1.7) and blocks (2.4). He also shot 66.3% in 30.0 minutes per game.

The Jazz selected Kessler as the No. 22 pick of the 2022 NBA draft. He has started 120 of the 196 games he has played in three seasons in Utah. He is set to earn $4.9 million in the final year of his rookie-scale contract in 2025-26.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote on June 28 that the Lakers pursued Kessler last season amid their hunt for a big man. However, no deal has materialized as LA found Utah's asking price to be "too steep."

Walker Kessler could bolster the Lakers' center rotation alongside Deandre Ayton

Even after the acquisition of Deandre Ayton this offseason, Walker Kessler is still being linked with the Lakers. Should LA acquire Kessler, he could be the primary backup to Ayton, who is predicted to be the Lakers' starting center. Kessler and Ayton could also play in double-big lineups.

Both centers are lob threats and have shot-blocking abilities. The 23-year-old Kessler also fits Luka Doncic's timeline with the Lakers.

However, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said in a livestream on July 2 that the Utah Jazz's asking price for Kessler remains high. Buha reported that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is seeking two first-round picks and a young player.

youtube-cover
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, LA could only trade one first-round pick in the next seven years. It would either be a 2031 or a 2032 first-rounder. The Lakers could still offer pick swaps, but Buha is "skeptical" that LA could build an enticing package for the Jazz.

Despite that, should Utah lower its asking price for Walker Kessler before the center hits restricted free agency in 2026, the Lakers would certainly be interested.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
