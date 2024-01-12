“Walking legend”: Kevin Durant & Devin Booker react as Phoenix Suns superfan Emma Stone brings star power to Crypto.com Arena

Famous actress Emma Stone was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, as the LA Lakers played host to the Phoenix Suns. Stone, who won the Best Female Actor award at the Golden Globes a few days ago, was seen wearing a Suns hat and watched Phoenix dominate LA and get the 127-109 road victory.

After the game, megastars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker reacted to Emma Stone attending the game at Crypto.com Arena.

"Walking legend," Durant wrote on his Instagram story, while Booker reposted the video with the famous actress showing her Phoenix hat.

The Suns' Big Three made the difference in the game, after combining for 86 points. This was the first win for Phoenix against the 17-time NBA champions after five defeats in a row.

Is Emma Stone the Suns' secret weapon? Fans buzz about actress' courtside charm

With Emma Stone in attendance, the Phoenix Suns crushed the LA Lakers in a game where they led by as many as 32 points. Her presence at Crypto.com Arena brought a lot of reactions from fans, who called her the team's secret weapon.

"No wonder the Suns are blowing the Lakers out"

"Beal saw Emma and turned into prime Kobe"

Fans joked about Bradley Beal and how well he played for the Suns with Stone in attendance. The All-Star guard made his best performance in a Phoenix uniform with a season-high 37 points and eight three-pointers (8/10).

Bradley Beal spoke to the media after the game:

"This is something I have been trying to kick myself to do the last five years of my career, shooting 8/10 3-pointers in a game. I worked with my training group back in town and got back feeling right. Tonight I was confident in it and once it was in my hands just making it flow."

Having Beal play at an elite level is crucial for the Phoenix Suns in their effort to turn things around and move to the upper echelon of the Western Conference. Both Beal and Devin Booker have missed several games so far, but they are back healthy and the Suns' Big Three has started to build some chemistry.

Phoenix coach Frank Vogel, who claimed the NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, told reporters:

"I thought the whole game was a positive step in the direction of how we want to play offensively."

The Suns moved to 20-18 in the standings and are now eighth, whereas the Lakers dropped to 19-20 and continue to struggle after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament last summer.