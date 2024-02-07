Walt Frazier’ suit today: Knicks legend sports Japanese artist-inspired quirky suit at 25th anniversary broadcast celebration

Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is one of the most successful players to make the transition from a legendary NBA career to a broadcasting career. After spending more than ten years in the league from 1967-1979, Frazier left his NBA career behind. He then picked up a microphone, growing into a broadcasting role where he has continued to give fans plenty more memorable moments.

This week, Frazier celebrated his 25th anniversary as a broadcaster during the New York Knicks' recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game saw Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart crash the broadcast to pay tribute to both Walt Frazier and Mike Breen.

In a heartfelt moment captured on camera during the broadcast, Brunson and Hart presented Breen and Frazier with their own custom jerseys to commemorate the occasion. What captured the attention of NBA fans, however, was the suit Frazier wore for the occasion.

Never one to shy away from wearing unique suits with eye-catching patterns, Frazier pulled out a one-of-a-kind suit for the occasion. The Infinity Flower Petal pattern, created by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, can be seen in the photos below, including an up-close shot showing the details.

In addition, check out the video of Hart and Brunson surprising Mike Breen and Walt Frazier down below!

Knicks legend Walt Frazier leaves fans in hysterics while clad in eye-catching outfit

Many fans were impressed by Walt Frazier's suit given that the design was done by famed Japanese artist, Yayoi Kusama. The 94-year-old artist, who was born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Nagano, Empire of Japan, has earned worldwide recognition for her unique art.

Despite being 94 years old, Kusama has continued to impress fans with her artwork, with a new exhibit title LOVE IS CALLING on display through 2024. While many were impressed by Frazier's suit and the collaboration with the famed artist, other fans had jokes.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

"LMFAO. I love Frazier and his loud suits."

"A piece of work and a work of art."

"He got that s**t on though"

"I have been a fan of Kusama after seeing her work at the Hirshorn last year."

"Woah! These flower petals go on forever! Mind-blowing artwork, Kusama!"

"Pure genius"

"Legendary"

In the era of fashion, with a number of players putting serious effort into their pre-game and post-game fits, Walt Frazier is considered a trailblazer. Long before the era of social media, Frazier was one of the first players to truly turn heads with his outfits during his playing career.

Since transitioning to a broadcasting role, Frazier has continued to wear eye-catching outfits while broadcasting NBA games just like Craig Sager. Now, with 25 years of broadcasting experience under his belt, Frazier shows little signs of slowing down.

