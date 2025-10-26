  • home icon
  Jimmy Butler
“Wanna Be Jordan Poole So Bad”: Fans Erupt as Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors Commitment With 3-Word Statement

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Oct 26, 2025 16:33 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
“Wanna Be Jordan Poole So Bad”: Fans Erupt as Jimmy Butler Makes Warriors Commitment With 3-Word Statement (Image Credit: Imagn)

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors started the season with two wins before being brought crashing down to the ground with a 139-119 rout in the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Warriors forward has been documenting the new season on Instagram by posting a collage of photos and video snippets after every game so far. He did the same after the loss Friday, to which a fan asked if he will post photos for all 82 games. Butler replied:

“Wins and losses”
This reaffirmed his commitment to the Warriors’ mission of having a winning season. Fans shared their thoughts on X.

A fan said:

“He wanna be Jordan Poole so bad”
Another fan added:

“Gotta love how invested he is, a true leader”
“Black and white for losses maybe,” a fan added.
Here are a few more fan reactions from Instagram:

“Get ready to see a lot of dose be loses”
"The way u replied is so tuff goat”
"Let’s get that ring 💍🏆”
Fans react to Jimmy Butler&#039;s comment
Fans react to Jimmy Butler's comment

While Jimmy Butler has been regular in posting about his game so far, it will be interesting to find out if he can follow through on his promise and keep posting after every game.

The NBA regular season is a grind with 82 matchups, and it might not always be possible to post photos after every game, especially on nights when the team is playing back-to-back schedules.

Jimmy Butler Had a Few Down Games

Butler changed the dynamic of the Golden State Warriors after he joined them midseason in 2024-25. Golden State went 23-7 with Butler in the lineup and made the second round of the playoffs, where it unfortunately lost after Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury.

Butler led the charge in the Warriors’ season-opening win against the LA Lakers with 31 points. He scored 21 points in the second win against the Denver Nuggets. However, in the loss to the Trail Blazers, he attempted just seven shots on his way to 14 points.

Curry had 35 points but found very little help from anyone else. If the Warriors are to truly contend for a title, Butler needs to step up offensively and carry the weight alongside the two-time MVP.

While there has been no signs to ring the warning bell yet, a solid start to the season would put Golden State in good stead toward the business end of the season.

Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman

Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.

He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.

Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.

When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
