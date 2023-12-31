"Wannabe All-Star?": Alleged leaked audio shows Tyrese Haliburton jawing at Wally Szczerbiak

Last season, New York Knicks announcer Wally Szczerbiak referred to Tyrese Haliburton as a "wannabe All-Star." During the Indiana Pacers' recent matchup, the young guard let the former player know he didn't forget his remarks.

In their last game of the calendar year, the Pacers found themselves matched up against the Knicks. Along with securing a double-digit victory, Tyrese Haliburton managed to get some revenge.

Following the game, leaked audio from Haliburton made its way to social media. He was heard bringing back Szczerbiak's wannabe All-Star comments while also calling him out by name after scoring.

In the end, the Pacers walked away with a 140-126 victory. Once Indiana was up big in the fourth quarter, Haliburton was seen staring down Szczerbiak as he made his way to the locker room.

The Pacers star guard put together another impressive outing in the win over the Knicks. In 35 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 22 points, five rebounds, 23 assists and two steals.

Tyrese Haliburton makes history in win over New York Knicks

Along with sending a message to one of his critics, Tyrese Haliburton had a historic night against the New York Knicks. Along with posting a new career-high, his name is now next to two all-time great point guards in the history books.

Before the matchup with the Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton posted 21 points and 20 assists in a win over the Chicago Bulls. With his performance on Saturday, he became just the third player in history with back-to-back 20-point, 20-assist games. The others being Magic Johnson and John Stockton.

Aside from this historic achievement, Haliburton now also has a new career-high in assists with 23.

Wally Szczerbiak might not think so, but Haliburton is going to be an All-Star in the NBA for the foreseeable future. In just his fourth season, he has proven to be one of the top point guards in the league.

This season, the Pacers are on track to have one of the top offenses in the history of the sport. This would not be possible if it wasn't for Haliburton. He is the hub of their offense, and his elite-level playmaking is what has taken them to new heights.

Through 28 games, Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 12.8 assists. He is doing so with great efficiency, shooting 50% from the field, 41% from deep and 85% from the line. After getting his first All-Star nod last year, Haliburton is well on his way to another selection in 2024.