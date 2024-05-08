"Want to be a beautiful flower in the garden": Dwyane Wade keeps it real while describing Met Gala outfit choice

Following a Hall of Fame basketball career, Dwyane Wade has continued to thrive in life off the court. In his latest appearance at the Met Gala alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union, Wade briefly described his vision for the outfit he showed up at the event with. With this year's "Garden of Time" theme, the NBA legend described his outfit as being one with the garden.

He shared the inspiration for his latest attire during an interview with Access Hollywood during the fundraiser event. Dwyane Wade pointed out how the couple paid close attention to the envisioned look of the 2024 Met Gala.

"First of all, we just try to listen to the theme," Wade said, "and in the theme we try to find our individuality but also understand we coming together. So for me, I want to be a beautiful flower in the garden. Can I be there for one night? That's all I want to be."

When it comes down to it, the former Miami Heat star is regarded as one of the best shooting guards in NBA history. However, he has also garnered a reputation for being one of the most stylish individuals, especially considering that this isn't his first time showing up to the Met Gala.

Interestingly, this year's Met Gala theme drew inspiration from writer J.G Ballard's 1962 short story, which was also titled "Garden of Time," as per Vanity Fair's Maggie Coughlan, Kia D. Goosby and Miles Pope.

Gabrielle Union talked about Dwyane Wade's fandom for Ed Sheeran as her husband tries to keep his cool amid the artist's presence

During this year's Met Gala, the stars were out and their impeccable expression of themselves through their clothing was evident throughout the night.

There are moments when certain individuals try to do their best to hide out some inner fandom for other celebrities in attendance. This was the case for Dwyane Wade, who tried to come off as a calm individual in the presence of one of his favorite artists, Ed Sheeran.

With his wife seeing everything in action, she quickly shared the background behind his husband's appreciation for Sheeran's music, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"First of all, he loves Ed Sheeran," Union said. "Are you keeping it together right now? He used to play him before playoff games ... like a hype hype, like he would listen to it."

Looking throughout Dwyane Wade's career, any NBA fan can pick out a personal favorite moment from the Miami Heat legend, especially come playoff time. It makes those moments all the more interesting to look back on in the context of Wade listening to an Ed Sheeran song before some of his postseason outings.