“Want to go to Las Vegas again to party”: Nikola Jokic lives upto ‘Joker’ title with comical response to Championship inspiration

The Denver Nuggets are currently battling for the best record in the NBA Western Conference with Nikola Jokic as an integral part of their success. Right after the team's recent loss against the Clippers, the two-time MVP made the media laugh regarding what keeps the team motivated to win their second championship.

The loss to the Clippers did not help their cause to get the best record in the West. Jokic was asked what keeps them motivated to win their second consecutive title.

"We want to go to Las Vegas again to party," he jokingly replied in the media scrum. "So that's why we want to win a championship again."

As the 2023-24 season dwindles down to its last weeks, the Nuggets find themselves in a three-way battle for the top standing in the West with the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder.

Tied with the T-Wolves with a 53-24 record, the Nuggets don't own the tiebreaker that is why they are placed second in the NBA Western Conference standings. Rugght under them with just one game behind are the OKC Thunder with a record of 52-25.

Nikola Jokic numbers, Denver Nuggets playoff picture and remaining games

The Denver Nuggets have five more games left in the 2023-24 NBA season. Two of these are played in their home court while the rest on the road. Up next on their schedule is a home game against the Atanta Hawks on April 6. The team will have two days of rest and battle the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on April 9.

The most important part of their remaining games will be a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 10 and this could probably determine who gets the best record in the NBA Western Conference. It helps that this is their last home game of the season in the Ball Arena.

Wrapping up the season is against two lottery-bound teams with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies on the roads from April 12 to 14.

Nikola Jokic has been in the MVP talks once again as the Serbian center is averaging 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He also shoots 34% beyond the three-point line and 57.9% from the field.

In the last five games, Nikola Jokic has stepped up pushing his points average to 30.2 points and steals average to almost two per night. He still at his normal averages in his rebounds and assists while his blocks went up to one a game.