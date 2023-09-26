"Want to be that role model": Dennis Rodman Jr. once claimed he wanted to take USC teammate Bronny James under his wing upon joining program

Dennis Rodman Jr. and Bronny James have a few things in common- they both are sons of world famous NBA players. Rodman and James are teammates at USC. Rodman Jr. is a graduate student, while Bronny is an incoming freshman. Rodman Jr. once said he wanted to be a mentor for Bronny.

22 year old Rodman Jr. went on the “The Schmo and the Pro” podcast and said how he was ready to assist 18 year old Bronny as he joined the program. He played four seasons at Washington State before transferring as a graduate student to USC for his extra year of eligibility.

“He’s young. I have the veteran presence so I can take him under my wing. I just want to be that role model” Rodman Jr. said.

The older guard knows Bronny has a great father figure leading him already. He just wants to help out the young star however he can.

“I know he has a great role model in his dad. But I just want to be the older guy and lead the way,” Rodman Jr. said.

Bronny James is expected to return to USC this season after suffering a cardiac arrest during a practice in July. He will be one of the players to watch out for on the hyped USC squad, who also have the top recruit in the country this season in Isaiah Collier.

Rodmand Jr. is embracing the hype, which is why he chose to spend his graduate year of eligibility with USC.

“It doesn’t hurt to have all eyes on us. That just brings opportunities for my teammates,” Rodman Jr. said.

USC will be ranked in the preseason polls. A lot will be expected from the young team in NCAA basketball this season.

Bronny James, Dennis Rodman Jr. and their NBA superstar fathers

Despite being quite similar, Bronny James and Dennis Rodman Jr. have grown up in the spotlight of ultra-famous fathers who are quite different from each other.

LeBron James is a global icon who hasn't facing much scandal in his long career. He has famous friends and his son certainly grew up in the privileged world.

Meanwhile, Dennis Rodman was known for his off court antics. He would take mid season trips to Vegas and dated Madonna. He also spent time hanging out with infamous world leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Quite a stark contrast in father figures, despite both playing many years in the NBA. Yet, both sons have chosen basketball and will try to follow in their father’s footsteps on the floor at least.