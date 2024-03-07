“Wanted to pull that shi so bad”: NBA fans deride Jordan Poole’s dribble debacle and passing hesitancy

Jordan Poole and the reeling Washington Wizards were at home against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Washington, which is on a 15-game losing streak, came out hot in the first half, desperately trying to snap out of their slump. Poole and his teammates showed a sense of urgency their fans have rarely seen from them this season.

Late in the first quarter, “JP” fumbled a fastbreak opportunity when he slipped and fell to the floor. He would have surely scored a layup as he was ahead of everyone. Despite the wasted chance, he still tried to make the most out of the play.

While seated on the floor and about 18 feet from the basket, Jordan Poole thought about hoisting a shot. Some of his teammates egged him to launch the ball, but he changed his mind at the last second. He eventually passed it to rookie Bilal Coulibaly, who drove strong to the basket to score.

"He wanted to pull that shi so bad"

No one would have been surprised if Jordan Poole ended up shooting the ball. He is known to attempt ill-advised and audacious shots. The former Golden State Warriors guard has often been blasted on social media for being too adventurous with his shot selection.

Poole has been playing well for the Washington Wizards against the Orlando Magic. He has a team-high 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting. His numbers would have been even better if not for his 4-for-12 attempts from deep. He is playing with a sense of urgency and energy, which the Wizards have not always received from him this season.

Jordan Poole has improved since the Wizards benched him

After the All-Star break, Washington Wizards interim coach Brian Keefe announced that Jordan Poole will no longer be a starter. Some analysts thought the move was long overdue, as Poole has been a disappointment this season. Keefe’s decision may have spurred “Poole Party” to play better.

In 52 games as a starter, Poole averaged 15.6 points on 40.0% shooting, including 30% from deep. In seven games as part of the bench, he has averaged 23.4 points on 43.6% shooting, including 39.1% from behind the arc.

More than the numbers, he has been showing improved effort, focus and hustle, particularly on the defensive end. Washington is looking at another long offseason, and Keefe may not be back for the 2023-24 campaign.

What the Wizards plan to do with Poole is anybody’s guess. However, they know that when he puts his mind to it, he is quite a good player.