"Wants to act like he’s Klay Thompson": LA Lakers fans salty in defeat after Dante Exum's 7 3-pointers prove decisive in loss

The LA Lakers’ four-game winning streak ended on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron James and crew are in Texas for their first game as inaugural winners of the NBA-In Season Tournament. Dallas came out fast in the first quarter but LA responded with an explosive third period. Without Kyrie Irving for the second straight game, the Mavericks needed other players to step up to edge the in-form visitors.

Dante Exum’s sizzling-hot shooting helped Dallas hold off the Lakers without “Uncle Drew.” The Australian had 26 points, which were highlighted by 7-9 shooting from deep. He also added four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

LA Lakers fans couldn’t hold back following Exum’s unexpected performance which was key in the Dallas Mavericks’ win:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Guy was working at Amazon warehouse 2 years ago and now he wants to act like he’s Klay Thompson”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic had another MVP-level output for the Dallas Mavericks. He had 33 points, 17 assists, six rebounds and one steal. Still, the team needed everything they could from the supporting cast. Exum’s 5-7 clip from behind the arc in the fourth quarter helped keep the Lakers at bay.

Many were likely surprised with how Exum played. The No. 5 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft couldn’t sign with a team leading into the 2021-22 season. He took his talents to Spain before playing in Serbia last season.

The Dallas Mavericks picked him in the offseason for his veteran smarts and playmaking. On Tuesday night, it was his shooting that caused the LA Lakers problems.

Luka Doncic’s crew stepped up big to help him beat the LA Lakers

It wasn’t just Dante Exum who put on a show. Grant Williams also played an important role in the win. He had 19 points, hitting 5-7 three-pointers, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Williams relished tangling with either LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

Tim Hardaway Jr. also punished the LA Lakers on numerous occasions for paying too much attention to Luka Doncic. The veteran guard had 32 points on 10-21 shooting, including 5-10 from deep. Dante Exum had several open opportunities in the fourth quarter because the Lakers were wary of leaving Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic.

Although it was Exum’s hot hand that doomed the Lakers, Hardaway Jr.’s presence helped the Australian get more breathing space. For at least one game, the Mavericks were able to overcome Kyrie Irving’s presence. If Dallas continues to shoot like this, they will still be tough to beat sans “Uncle Drew.”