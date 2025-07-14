"Wants to be back in Cleveland so bad": LeBron James stirs fans with Cavs reunion chatter through heartfelt message to front office

In the midst of all the LeBron James trade chatter this summer, a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers is something that's been brought up regularly. The star forward had fans buzzing about a reunion Monday following a recent social post.

Ad

As the offseason rolls along, the Cavs decided to lock down a key member of the organization. Reports emerged that the organization agreed to terms on an extension with team president Koby Altman that will keep him in Cleveland through 2030.

Shortly after this news broke, LeBron James took to social media to congratulate Altman on his new deal. This of course resulted in endless fans discussing the 21-time All-Star potentially coming back to his hometown team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Countless fans flooded the comment section to give their thoughts on LeBron possibly having a third stint with the Cavaliers.

KingCharge @KingCharge LINK alright bron you know what you’re doing with this

Ad

Cintrix @CintrixIRL LINK Come home bron and get two more and end these fraud GOAT debaters!!

Ad

Boo Boo @DevinParks_ LINK You going back home we get it.

Ad

While there has been a lot of speculation about LeBron leaving the LA Lakers, he has not informed the team that he wants to be moved at this time.

NBA analyst wants Lakers to trade LeBron James to the Cavaliers

Since LeBron James opted into his player option for next season, there has been endless speculation about him being on the move. As this discourse continues, one analyst feels the LA Lakers trading him to the Cleveland Cavaliers is the most sensible move.

Ad

While talking about the NBA icon on the "Maggie and Perloff" show, Andrew Perloff voiced his support for LeBron going back to Cleveland. He feels LA doesn't have the right roster construction to contend in the West, which is why they should trade him back to his hometown for one last run.

"I want it to happen. Otherwise, next year is just a waste of a season for everybody," Perloff said. "Send him to Cleveland, let him go out on top. Win the East out of Cleveland, get slaughtered in the finals, let's go."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cavs would likely lose some depth in a LeBron James trade, but would still have the firepower necessary to remain a threat in the Eastern Conference. With a big three of LeBron, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, Cleveland could potentially get over the hump after coming up short last season. Also, with the East being wide open next year, LeBron would have a good opportunity to capture his fifth championship.

Seeing that he's one of the biggest names in the sport, LeBron's situation is sure to remain a hot topic in the NBA throughout the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More