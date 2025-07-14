"Wants to be back in Cleveland so bad": LeBron James stirs fans with Cavs reunion chatter through heartfelt message to front office

In the midst of all the LeBron James trade chatter this summer, a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers is something that's been brought up regularly. The star forward had fans buzzing about a reunion Monday following a recent social post.
As the offseason rolls along, the Cavs decided to lock down a key member of the organization. Reports emerged that the organization agreed to terms on an extension with team president Koby Altman that will keep him in Cleveland through 2030.
Shortly after this news broke, LeBron James took to social media to congratulate Altman on his new deal. This of course resulted in endless fans discussing the 21-time All-Star potentially coming back to his hometown team.
Countless fans flooded the comment section to give their thoughts on LeBron possibly having a third stint with the Cavaliers.
While there has been a lot of speculation about LeBron leaving the LA Lakers, he has not informed the team that he wants to be moved at this time.
NBA analyst wants Lakers to trade LeBron James to the Cavaliers
Since LeBron James opted into his player option for next season, there has been endless speculation about him being on the move. As this discourse continues, one analyst feels the LA Lakers trading him to the Cleveland Cavaliers is the most sensible move.
While talking about the NBA icon on the "Maggie and Perloff" show, Andrew Perloff voiced his support for LeBron going back to Cleveland. He feels LA doesn't have the right roster construction to contend in the West, which is why they should trade him back to his hometown for one last run.
"I want it to happen. Otherwise, next year is just a waste of a season for everybody," Perloff said. "Send him to Cleveland, let him go out on top. Win the East out of Cleveland, get slaughtered in the finals, let's go."
The Cavs would likely lose some depth in a LeBron James trade, but would still have the firepower necessary to remain a threat in the Eastern Conference. With a big three of LeBron, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, Cleveland could potentially get over the hump after coming up short last season. Also, with the East being wide open next year, LeBron would have a good opportunity to capture his fifth championship.
Seeing that he's one of the biggest names in the sport, LeBron's situation is sure to remain a hot topic in the NBA throughout the offseason.
