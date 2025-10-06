"Wants to be MJ so bad": NBA fans react as LeBron James takes golf swing advice from $13,937,574 star mid-game vs Warriors

LeBron James was spotted asking for golfing advice from his teammate, Austin Reaves. It's no secret that James has taken a liking to golf over the summer. Multiple posts about him playing golf were a summer trend that fans were actively participating in.

Despite now being in the NBA preseason, James seems to still be in his summer mood. Bleacher Report uploaded a video of LeBron taking advice from Reaves during a timeout in the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors game. Reaves, who's expecting to make $13,937,574 this season, gladly shared his wisdom.

Fans on social media couldn't help but share their thoughts on LeBron James' continued focus on golf. Here's what some fans said on Instagram:

"Wants to be MJ so bad"

"Reaves gotta be careful — Golf the only sport he can beat LeBron in… FOR NOW🤣🤣🤣"

"I mean c'mon Bron, in the middle of the he game 😂"

"LEBRON VS JORDAN IN GOLF LETS GOOOO 💜💚💛🩵💙🩷🧡"

"Getting ready for retirement lol, I respect it tho😂"

"He is ready to retire from the game he loves 🙌"

Lakers coach sets expectations for LeBron James and Luka Doncic for 2025-26 season

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are entering their second season as a duo of the LA Lakers. For James, it's year 23, and many are wondering if his body can still keep up with the stars of today. As for Doncic, there's an expectation from fans that he will be the face of the franchise moving forward.

Lakers coach JJ Redick explained what he expects from James and Doncic in the 2025-26 season.

“As a coach, you want all those guys out on the court. That’s just the reality. We want to be smart with both of them. Two different situations, but we’re gonna treat it sort of the same way,” said Redick.

Redick is aware of LeBron James' age and plans on taking a specific approach to make sure that the King's body is still able to withstand the situations he might find himself in on the hardwood.

As for Luka Doncic, coach Redick plans on using him at some point in the preseason to continue ramping up the progress he's shown during camp. Redick has full confidence in Doncic, especially since the Slovenian star is in better physical shape.

