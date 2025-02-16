"Wants to turn into me" - Josh Hart hilariously makes self-deprecating remark to mock Jalen Brunson's 3-point contest

New York Knicks star Josh Hart was in a light mood during the All-Star break as his teammate Jalen Brunson participated in the 3-point shooting contest on Saturday. The former Vilanova star hilariously made a self-deprecating comment on social media as he mocked Brunson's 3-point contest performance.

Jalen Brunson had a night to forget during the NBA three-point contest as he was eliminated in the first round of the competition. The Knicks guard rushed through his final rack due to time constraints and ultimately ended up with just 18 points.

Teammate Josh Hart took a playful jab at Brunson on X (formerly Twitter), making a self-deprecating remark to mock his teammate's performance:

"JB wants to turn into me on the last rack," he wrote, comparing the guard's shooting to his own.

This was Jalen Brunson's second attempt at the three-point contest after the star tried his hand at the event during the All-Star weekend in Indiana last year. Finishing 6th and exiting in the first round, Brunson had a similar fate this term as he failed to convert most of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Miami Heat's Tyler Herro was crowned three-point champion this season, beating the Golden State Warriors' guard Buddy Hield in a close tie. Herro will also be making his first All-Star appearance this weekend as he represents Team Kenny on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson weighs in on participating in the three-point contest once again after an abysmal showing

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson had a disappointing night from beyond the arc as he failed to win the three-point shooting contest for the second year in a row. The former Vilanova guard was hoping to become the first Knicks player to win the event, but he was eliminated in the first round.

Jalen spoke about his performance after the event and expressed disappointment in his performance but remained open to participating in next year's contest:

"Started off hot. I felt great. And then. Oops, I feel like I rushed the last rack. You could practice all you want, but once you get out there it’s a tad different," he said.

Asked about trying again next year, Brunson stated:

"Maybe. I don’t know, I’ll leave that door open."

Despite his first-round exit, Brunson did make history by becoming only the second Knicks player, alongside Trent Tucker, to make two three-point contest appearances. If he returns for a third year, Brunson will aim to become both the first Knick and the first left-handed player to ever win a three-point contest.

