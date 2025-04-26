Warriors' $17,024,109 starter laughs at Dillon Brooks for calling Draymond Green a dirty player

Moses Moody, signed to a four-year rookie contract worth $17,024,109 with the Golden State Warriors, found the irony in Dillon Brooks' comments toward Draymond Green. The Warriors and Houston Rockets are first-round opponents in the Western Conference of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Both teams are tied at 1-1.

While many are looking forward to how the young group of Rockets players will fare against the Warriors dynasty, one matchup that makes the series interesting is the matchup between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks. Green and Brooks are two of the most tenacious players in the league today. Given their similarities in values on the hardwood, many anticipated they'd be getting rough on each other.

It's been a battle between the two about who the grittiest player is. With that in mind, Draymond has gotten in Dillon's head and made the Rockets forward call the Warriors veteran a dirty player.

While there might be some truth in Brooks' words, the same can be said about him. With that said, Warriors starter Moses Moody couldn't help but laugh at what Dillon had to say about Draymond.

“It’s a little ironic isn’t it,” Moody humorously questioned Brooks.

Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green are evenly matched in first two games

The Golden State Warriors secured themselves a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs after earning the seventh seed in the Play-In Tournament. Being in seventh, they were matched up against the Houston Rockets, who have proven to be worthy contenders in the Western Conference this season.

While the Rockets technically have the advantage in standings, they are still a young team that is going up against a Warriors team that has a plethora of championship experience. Given the circumstances, it makes their series an interesting matchup to watch.

Another matchup fans were looking forward to was Draymond Green versus Dillon Brooks. Green and Brooks are similar players, at least when it comes to hustle. With that in mind, many wanted to see what a playoff matchup between the two stars would look like.

So far, Brooks and Green were evenly matched in their first two games. Looking at Dillon's numbers, he's averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. As for Draymond, he put up 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in two games.

Dillon Brooks has outshone Draymond Green on offense. Meanwhile, Green has proven to be a better defender than Brooks.

