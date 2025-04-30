Warriors announce major Jimmy Butler decision ahead of Game 5 showdown vs Rockets

The Golden State Warriors announced Jimmy Butler’s status for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Looking to close out the series and punch their ticket to the second round, the Warriors will be boosted by the expected presence of their veteran star, who is likely to be in the starting lineup.
Butler has been listed as probable for Wednesday’s matchup, indicating that, barring any last-minute setback, he will be available to play. His presence significantly strengthens Golden State’s chances of clinching the series on the road.
The former Miami Heat star missed Game 3 due to a pelvic contusion but made his return in Game 4. Despite not being at full strength, Butler delivered a clutch performance, helping lead the Warriors to a 3-1 series advantage. He logged 40 minutes and finished with 27 points, five rebounds six assists, and one block.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
After the game, coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that Jimmy Butler is far from being fully healthy. He even admitted that, had it been the regular season, Butler would likely have missed at least one to two weeks.
The veteran forward’s decision to play through pain has not only impacted the Warriors positively in terms of results but has also provided a significant psychological boost to the team. Now with Butler back in the lineup, Golden State will look to deliver the final blow and advance to the second round in dominant fashion.
Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets?
The Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game will take place on Wednesday, April 30, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).
The Warriors vs. Rockets game will be telecast live on TNT, Space City Home Network (local) and NBCSBA (local). Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.