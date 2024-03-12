Warriors announcer goes berserk over Trayce Jackson-Davis' insane dunk on Victor Wembanyama

Trayce Jackson-Davis' biggest job in the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs was to help limit fellow rookie Victor Wembanyama. Jackson-Davis and the Dubs lost to the Spurs 126-113 on Saturdary without the Frenchman. With "Wemby" back in the lineup for the rematch, the Warriors needed their frontline to contain the first-year phenom.

Instead of going to the veteran Kevon Looney to replace Draymond Green, Warriors coach Steve Kerr called on Jackson-Davis to take his turn guarding Wembanyama. For the most part, the former Hoosier did a decent job of defending the 2023 NBA Draft's top pick. He contested for rebounds and put a body on the lanky Spurs center to prevent him from dominating the boards.

Late in the game, Trayce Jackson-Davis showed that he was more than just a defender. The Spurs were desperately trying to catch up with a little over a minute remaining. San Antonio's defense denied Chris Paul the ball and prevented him from orchestrating the Dubs' offense.

With Golden State's play stagnating, Jackson-Davis decided to take matters into his own hands. He drove hard to the basket before going for an emphatic dunk over Victor Wembanyama that stunned the crowd at Frost Bank Center.

The Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentator couldn't hold back and exclaimed:

“He put the entire country of France into the basket”

Victor Wembanyama came into the game versus the Warriors leading the NBA in blocks with 3.4 BPG. In March that number spiked to a staggering 6.5 BPG. It has become common for rim attackers to hesitate even putting up a shot with the 7-foot-4 rookie manning the paint.

Trayce Jackson-Davis disregarded all of that and posterized the defensive ace. It wasn't the first time the Dubs' backup center managed to get the better of Wembanyama. Jackson-Davis also scrapped for loose balls and follow-up shots. He ended the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Victor Wembanyama will meet again

Tonight's win by the Golden State Warriors pushed them to a 2-1 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs. They will meet for the fourth and final time on Mar. 31 in San Antonio again. Traycee Jackson-Davis' dunk will surely be remembered by Spurs fans and also by Victor Wembanyama.

If both are healthy, the two are likely squaring off again. "Wemby" will expectedly start for the Spurs while Jackson-Davis comes off the bench. The first time they will guard each other will be highly anticipated by fans after Monday night's biggest highlight.

The two will do their best to help their respective teams win. But, Victor Wembanyama will likely try to take one back once he gets the rematch with Trayce Jackson-Davis.