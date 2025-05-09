"Warriors black magic continues" - NBA fans in shambles as Anthony Edwards suffers brutal ankle injury in Game 2 vs GSW 

NBA fans reacted on X as Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards left Game 2 of their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis accidentally stepped on his left ankle during the second quarter as Edwards drove to the rim. He was later helped to the locker room. He returned to the floor at the start of the third quarter.

Several fans said that Golden State seemingly uses "black magic," citing that stars are getting injured when facing the Warriors.

"WARRIORS BLACK MAGIC CONTINUES," a fan tweeted.

"Warriors magic always work," another fan commented.

"Warriors devil magic will never run out," a fan posted.

Here are other fan reactions:

"This series is cursed," one fan commented.

"NBA impossible to bet on," another fan wrote.

"Please no Ant man," a fan said.

Golden State leads the series 1-0. They had a 99-88 Game 1 victory on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

