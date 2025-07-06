"Warriors should have done this with Kuminga" - NBA fans abuzz as Rockets trades Cam Whitmore to Eastern Conference rivals

On Saturday, the Houston Rockets reportedly shipped forward Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards in exchange for two second-round picks.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Houston worked with Whitmore over the past few weeks in finding a new team. The ESPN analyst said the Rockets received several offers for the 6-foot-7 forward, but ultimately decided to send Whitmore to the team that offered "a legitimate chance" for him to thrive.

NBA fans had mixed reactions to the trade. One fan called out the Golden State Warriors to do the same thing with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Golden State is exploring sign-and-trade options with the 22-year-old forward.

C-Train Station! Sports Commentary/Analysis @ctrainstation LINK I get it, for the Rockets. Warriors should have done this with Kuminga. #dubnation

Other fans didn't like trading away Whitmore, who has shown flashes of his offensive skills.

Chart Davidson @ChartDavidson LINK Another fat L for the Rockets. Imagine thinking adding Durant and trading away their your core will be a win this year?!?

Ryan Vickery @RyanVickery75 LINK I’m disappointed Rockets are more than likely going to regret this in the future

GOWIE @DaKidGowie LINK Bittersweet move. I absolutely hate it for Houston, but love it for Cam Whitmore.

On the other hand, some said that the deal was a win for Washington as Whitmore will thrive in an increased role.

Mob @MobHoops LINK That’s a steal for the Wizards

Dashy2™️ @Dashytwo LINK He’s gonna thrive

Houston selected Whitmore as the 20th pick of the 2023 NBA draft. Last season, Whitmore put up 9.4 points per game on 44.4% shooting. He averaged 16.2 minutes in 51 games. However, in Whitmore's three games as part of the starting unit, he put up 25.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg on 58.0% shooting (54.5% from 3-point range).

Kevin Durant trade to Rockets will be expanded to include seven teams: Report

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on June 22 that the Houston Rockets have acquired two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade. The Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick (Khaman Maluach) and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported Wednesday that the reported Durant trade will be expanded to include the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Katz wrote that the teams are still "ironing" out the details of the final framework as of Wednesday.

Katz added that one of the players who could possibly be part of the seven-team trade is Clint Capela. At the start of free agency negotiations, Charania reported that the 6-10 big man reportedly agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal to return to Houston. Per Katz, Capela's deal could become a sign-and-trade.

Houston has been active in the offseason so far. They have also added veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith, who signed a four-year deal worth $53 million.

