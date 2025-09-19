  • home icon
  Warriors face internal pressure from Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler to resolve Jonathan Kuminga's holdout drama

Warriors face internal pressure from Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler to resolve Jonathan Kuminga’s holdout drama

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 19, 2025 18:57 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler have been advocating for Jonathan Kuminga (Credits: IMAGN)

The one big question hanging over the heads of Golden State Warriors execs ahead of the 2025-26 season is Jonathan Kuminga's contract. Over the past few months, the two sides have been at a standstill.

Kuminga is eyeing a player option in year two, with Golden State standing firm on their offer, which includes a second-year team option.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the team is facing internal pressure from Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler to sign Kuminga ASAP.

"ClutchPoints has learned that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler have all been advocated behind the scenes in recent weeks for the Warriors to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga to a fair contract," Siegel tweeted on Friday. "Green especially has been in JK's corner."
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to Kuminga's team, he's willing to sign a two-year contract if the Warriors give him a second-year player option. Additionally, as his camp noted, he's willing to buy into the mission of getting Steph Curry another ring before the future Hall of Famer rides off into the sunset.

Kuminga's agent says he's willing to take the Warriors' qualifying offer if necessary

Although Jonathan Kuminga's team has given the Golden State Warriors the key to ending the standoff, the team has yet to budge.

This week, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, appeared on "The Hoop Collective Podcast," explaining that if Golden State doesn't want to budge, Kuminga is willing to accept the qualifying offer.

"He will take the QO, but if he's treated fairly, and in our mind that's flipping [team option] to [player option], he's back, and then we don't have to talk about the QO. But the QO is real. It's something that JK wants to take. It does have upside. You're not getting traded. You're going to have unrestricted free agency."
While Kuminga is open to taking the qualifying offer, his agent made it clear that although it's being talked about, it's being viewed as a last resort of sorts for the forward.

On the flip side, Golden State's front office knows that if Kuminga does take the qualifying offer, their hands will be tied.

Under the qualifying offer, Kuminga will have a no-trade clause, preventing the team from dealing him at the deadline. Additionally, at the end of the season, he will walk, leaving Golden State with little to show for it.

With the 2025-26 season rapidly approaching, only time will tell how things play out for Kuminga and the Warriors.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

