Warriors fans delighted at finding X-factor Quinten Post late in NBA Draft by passing on Bronny James

As Golden State Warriors prepare to take on the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, they will be relying on a rookie taken near the end of this year's draft to hold down paint as a backup center. The Warriors selected Quinten Post with the 52nd pick in the draft, and fans are happy that they picked the center from Boston College instead of Bronny James.

Despite being taken close to the end of the draft, James was one of the big names in the 2025 class of prospects. He made waves when it was reported that his agent, Rich Paul, was telling other teams to not draft him so that he could fall to the Los Angeles Lakers at the 55th pick. Bronny did slide and was taken by Los Angeles, creating the first father-son duo to play on a NBA team at the same time.

Looking back at the draft, some Warriors fans took to Reddit to express how happy they are that the team didn't take Bronny as some kind of slight towards LeBron James, instead taking Quinten Post. The rookie center has been key to the second half of the Warriors' season, developing into a complimentary piece alongside Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Golden State fans commented how happy they are with Post, saying that he could play a significant role in what they hope is a long playoff run.

"Post is our answer in getting to the Post-season," one fan said.

"He ain’t no QP but he also can definitely hoop at the pro level," another commented about James' skill.

Other fans expressed that they wouldn't have have taken Bronny James in the draft, regardless of who his father was, saying that the rookie guard isn't serviceable in the NBA.

"'Out of respect for Bron' might be a polite way of saying they didn't want to publicly admit that they had no interest in his kid as anything other than a lure for pops," one fan guessed.

"More like no one wanted Bronny," said another.

Some NBA fans defended James, saying that he has shown flashes of talent throughout his first professional season.

"...are you not keeping up with his game? for a +50 plus pick he has already over delivered lol," one fan commented.

"not even a lakers fan but he’ll develop to be a solid role player," predicted another.

How will Quinten Post help the Warriors in the first round?

The Warriors might have gotten a lucky break in the first round avoiding the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, but they will have their hands full with the Houston Rockets. The Warriors' big men, including Post, will have a tall task on their hands trying to keep Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams off the offensive glass for Houston.

While Draymond Green will likely be starting at center, head coach Steve Kerr has shown faith in Post's offensive ability as the season has gone on. His three-point range is extremely valuable, giving Steph Curry a pick-and-pop option that will open up driving lanes for him to attack the Houston defense. Post is shooting more than 40% from deep and will demand the respect of the Rockets as a shooter.

Having Post's versatility available to him allows Kerr to play a lot of different lineups, inlcuding ones with both Green and Butler on the floor at the same time, which wouldn't work with a traditional center. While Post is far from one of the stars on the team, the Warriors could look to him to play a larger role as Game 1 approaches.

