Warriors fans go viral with courtside kissing behind Jimmy Butler

On Saturday, two Golden State Warriors fans went viral after sharing a kiss behind Jimmy Butler during the live broadcast of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals series at Chase Center. The couple was caught sharing the intimate moment in the background as Butler argued with a game official about a call.

This smooch between the two fans attracted plenty of attention as sports media handle, Zero Gravity, posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"A couple in the back making out during Wolves-Warriors🤣," the caption read.

The snippet showed that the camera was initially focused on Jimmy Butler, who was speaking to an official close to the sidelines. However, as the camera panned wider, the two Warriors fans sitting courtside were seen making out passionately.

While the two fans clearly had better things to do than enjoy the game, the two teams certainly played an entertaining game. The margin was close till the end of the second half, when the T-Wolves ran away with the road dub.

Still holding a slender lead at the end of the third quarter, the Warriors couldn't hold on to it in the last quarter. Led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, the Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in the series on Saturday as the Warriors look to level the series in the next home contest.

Jimmy Butler expresses his displeasure over losing Game 3 despite an aggressive shooting display

Jimmy Butler, who led his team in scoring on the night, addressed the media after the game.

He expressed his frustration over the defeat, even though the former Miami Heat star was commended for his aggressive shooting performance by the media. However, he was not ready to take the plaudits as he felt the victory mattered more:

"I don’t care how many shots I shoot. I don’t care how many points I score, if it’s not towards winning, none of that ever matters… Next time it has to be in a win,” he said.

Jimmy Butler finished the night with 33 points and converted 12 of his 26 shots at the basket. The explosive forward will be hoping for a similar display in Game 4 as he looks to lead the Warriors to victory in Curry's absence.

