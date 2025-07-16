Warriors Free Agency: Jonathan Kuminga Predicted to Stay Put in Golden State Five Days After Meeting Execs 

The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga may extend their time together for the time being. A restricted free agent, Kuminga hasn't had an offer sheet from another team. He remains unsigned while the Warriors scope out potential sign-and-trades with interested suitors.
No deal has materialized, and all signs point towards Kuminga staying put in Golden State. According to insider Brett Siegel, the 6-foot-7 forward also met the team's executives five days ago when the Summer League tipped off.
The Warriors and Kuminga haven't agreed on a contract, but Siegel predicted them to extend his stay on a $20-$25 million annual deal with a player option and trade kicker. The trade kicker would allow Kuminga to make up for lost money if he agrees on a relatively team-friendly deal with Golden State.
He remains their best bet to find significant roster upgrades, especially in the wing spots. The Warriors are looking for reliable two-way producers to surround the Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler-Draymond Green core.
While they have four first-round picks, Kuminga's future salary would be critical for them to make trades, especially for valuable role players who make around $15-$25 million annual salary.
Jonathan Kuminga's Warriors teammate would "love" to have him back
Jonathan Kuminga's wish to leave the Warriors is based on his role. He remains a favorite among the ownership and his teammates. Buddy Hield's comments on Kuminga are a testament to that. On Monday, Hield made his feelings clear on wanting Kuminga to stay put while appearing on the Summer League broadcast during the Warriors' clash against the Jazz.
"He's a worker," Hield said. "We all know JK can play. We would love to have him back... He's a special talent... I hope that he stays [with the Warriors]. And I hope that we can go on this run together."
Kuminga is still 22 and has tremendous upside. He's shown his potential as a secondary option, but he's been inconsistent, and his playing style doesn't always align with what the Warriors want from him.
If he stays, the Warriors will hope he can mesh with their plans. It would be an internal upgrade itself and take the team to the next level.
