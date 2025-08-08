Warriors Free Agency: Jonathan Kuminga stalemate down to one problem as GS exercises leverage in other aspects 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 08, 2025 10:50 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Warriors Free Agency: Jonathan Kuminga stalemate down to one problem as GS exercises leverage in other aspects (Image Source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors-Jonathan Kuminga standoff in restricted free agency is heading into its final stage. After months of back-and-forth over multiple aspects of his new contract, it seems likely that Kuminga returns against his wishes, at least until the trade deadline.

The Warriors reportedly offered him a two-year $45 million contract. However, they have also requested him to give up an in-built trade clause with such a deal. The Warriors also prefer a club option instead of a player option. According to insider Jake Fischer, that's the one holdup amid the ongoing stalemate between the franchise and the player.

The situation may not be resolved until September. It's a problem for the Warriors as they have yet to make free agency moves, but have deals lined up for veteran center Al Horford and guard De'Anthony Melton.

The Warriors have also declined potential sign-and-trades with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. They were unhappy with the return in either situation. The Warriors reportedly want good role players, a first-round pick, and no bad contracts.

According to insider Sam Amick, the Warriors are willing to let this standoff play out amid their reluctance to involve Buddy Hield and Moses Moody in a potential deal.

From Jonathan Kuminga's side, insider Brett Siegel reported that the player open to accepting the qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next year is a "bluff."

Warriors could still engage in a sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kuminga, but not with Suns or Kings

The Golden State Warriors could have something brewing as they wait out the Jonathan Kuminga situation. The market for restricted free agents has been rough, and Josh Giddey is another player in the same boat as Kuminga. If the latest trade rumors by insider Jake Fischer are anything to go by, the duo could end up being trade partners this summer.

According to Fischer, the Warriors have expressed interest in Giddey, who is in a standoff with the Bulls. Similar to Kuminga, Giddey also wants a $30 million annual sum, but the Bulls are unwilling to offer it.

“I can report that there have been multiple teams that have reached out to Josh Giddey’s representation about having interest in [him],” Fischer said in a Bleacher Report livestream.
“Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations would go, in some kind of Josh Giddey-Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, to my understanding.”

The wrinkle in a possible sign-and-trade would be the Bulls' reluctance to deal Josh Giddey. They have reportedly denied the idea of moving on from the point guard. While the Bulls were among the teams reportedly interested in Jonathan Kuminga, any iteration of Giddey being involved in that pursuit is presumably dead.

Nevertheless, the Bulls could still land Kuminga next offseason, if he takes the qualifying offer and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Edited by Arhaan Raje
