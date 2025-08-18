Warriors free agency rumors: Joe Lacob makes obsession with Jonathan Kuminga clear

The NBA is deep into free agency, and the Golden State Warriors still haven't reached an agreement with free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. The restricted free agent has the desire to move on from the franchise and focus on his career. Golden State wants the same, as it also seeks to trade him.
However, the two parties have struggled to agree on a new contract. The latest offer the team extended to the young forward was a two-year, $45 million contract. Kuminga didn't accept the terms and declined it. The 22-year-old forward was reportedly looking for a contract that would allow him to earn at least $30 million annually.
Kuminga sees himself as a future star in the league. While he showed flashes of his potential last season, Golden State still wasn't interested in keeping him. However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the team owner, Joe Lacob, wants the forward to stay with the team long-term.
"I think the Warriors see him as somebody who’s, if he wants to call it, a building block, I don’t know if I would call it that, but somebody they want around for a long time, because they have 35-year-olds on their team," Shelburne said.
"I know the owner, Joe Lacob has told him this. He loves Jonathan Kuminga. He is the reason that they’ve never included him in trades, because they see the potential in him."
Kuminga could be one of the main pieces to the Warriors' next chapter if veteran stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler decide to retire. The young forward could be the foundation of a potential rebuild for Golden State.
Former NBA coach gives the Warriors' free agent a reality check
Jonathan Kuminga has shown potential to be a great player and could merit a new deal worth $30 million annually. However, former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy said that the Warriors' free agent remains unproven on the court.
“He’s only 22, without a lot of experience, so could all this improve? Absolutely,” Van Gundy said. “If you’re going to have him out there, you have to play through him. To me, he’s either a primary scorer on a bad team or a bench scorer on a good team.”
In the playoffs, Kuminga showed that he's capable of being the primary option. When Curry went down in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 6-foot-8 forward was given time to shine on the court.
In the four games he played, he averaged 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. However, the Warriors lost every game that Kuminga played in and were eliminated from the postseason.
