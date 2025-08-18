Warriors free agency rumors: Joe Lacob makes obsession with Jonathan Kuminga clear

The NBA is deep into free agency, and the Golden State Warriors still haven't reached an agreement with free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. The restricted free agent has the desire to move on from the franchise and focus on his career. Golden State wants the same, as it also seeks to trade him.

Ad

However, the two parties have struggled to agree on a new contract. The latest offer the team extended to the young forward was a two-year, $45 million contract. Kuminga didn't accept the terms and declined it. The 22-year-old forward was reportedly looking for a contract that would allow him to earn at least $30 million annually.

Kuminga sees himself as a future star in the league. While he showed flashes of his potential last season, Golden State still wasn't interested in keeping him. However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the team owner, Joe Lacob, wants the forward to stay with the team long-term.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the Warriors see him as somebody who’s, if he wants to call it, a building block, I don’t know if I would call it that, but somebody they want around for a long time, because they have 35-year-olds on their team," Shelburne said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I know the owner, Joe Lacob has told him this. He loves Jonathan Kuminga. He is the reason that they’ve never included him in trades, because they see the potential in him."

Ad

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops REPORT: Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Jonathan Kuminga he wants him in Golden State “for a long time,” per @ramonashelburne.

Ad

Kuminga could be one of the main pieces to the Warriors' next chapter if veteran stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler decide to retire. The young forward could be the foundation of a potential rebuild for Golden State.

Former NBA coach gives the Warriors' free agent a reality check

Jonathan Kuminga has shown potential to be a great player and could merit a new deal worth $30 million annually. However, former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy said that the Warriors' free agent remains unproven on the court.

Ad

“He’s only 22, without a lot of experience, so could all this improve? Absolutely,” Van Gundy said. “If you’re going to have him out there, you have to play through him. To me, he’s either a primary scorer on a bad team or a bench scorer on a good team.”

In the playoffs, Kuminga showed that he's capable of being the primary option. When Curry went down in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 6-foot-8 forward was given time to shine on the court.

In the four games he played, he averaged 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. However, the Warriors lost every game that Kuminga played in and were eliminated from the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.