Warriors Free Agency Rumors: Steph Curry and Co. suffer brutal blow in Al Horford pursuit 

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors may have suffered a brutal blow in the Al Horford pursuit. While Golden State remains positioned to win the sweepstakes, the latest NBA Free Agency rumors suggest that Horford is considering retiring. The 39-year-old has contemplated the decision since the last offseason.

However, Horford remains a coveted player on the open market, and a chance to join the Warriors could ultimately sway his decision to continue playing. Here's what NBC Sports' Monte Poole reported on Tuesday on the latest Horford situation for the Warriors:

"[The Warriors] are banking on Al [Horford] to play and they're hoping he does but from what I hear, he is considering retiring."

Horford would be an exceptional fit on the Warriors because of their need at center and his ability to space the floor. During his phenomenal four-year run with Boston, Horford made the conference finals thrice, finished as a finalist once, and won his first championship in 2024. The Celtics lost in the conference semis for the first time in Horford's second stint.

He averaged 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks during that span, shooting 39.2% from 3 on 4.5 attempts. Golden State can offer him the full non-taxpayer exception worth $14.1 million as of now or the midlevel exception worth $5.7 million, depending on their Jonathan Kuminga decision.

Warriors to contend with Nuggets for Al Horford

The Golden State Warriors don't just have to worry about Al Horford's retirement plans, but also the Denver Nuggets, who may have a spot open. The Nuggets emerged as a potential landing spot in recent days after Jonas Valanciunas reportedly engaged in discussions to leave the NBA and join Greece's Panathinaikos.

The Nuggets will have access to the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception if that happens, giving them an equal or better chance at Horford. It's also an enticing situation considering they will be favored to make a deeper run than Golden State in the playoffs because they have the best player in the world in Nikola Jokic.

A shot at a second championship and better pay could factor in for Al Horford if he chooses Denver over the Bay Area.

