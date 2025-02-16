Warriors guard reveals Jimmy Butler's new moniker given after NFL HOF Calvin Johnson

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody explained that the team had already given Jimmy Butler a new nickname. The former Miami Heat swingman joined the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, giving a new spark to the Western Conference squad.

The guard spoke with reporters ahead of his participation in the skills challenge with teammate Draymond Green. Moody discussed his early impressions of Butler, who has earned the nickname "Megatron" due to his demands on teammates.

"He said it to the team; in certain situations, just throw a ball out there and he's going to go get it," Moody said. "They already call him 'Megatron,' he just goes and gets everything, so that's his mentality; that mindset to go by any means necessary is my first impression."

The "Megatron" nickname was already used by a star athlete. Calvin Johnson played nine NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, becoming one of the most electrifying wide receivers in the league during his active days. Fans used to joke about his ability to make something out of nothing, jump really high to catch a pass and give his team a first-and-10 or a touchdown.

In 135 games, Johnson caught 731 passes for 11,619 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns.

Jimmy Butler seems to be trying to have the same impact on the Warriors after his tumultuous exit from the Miami Heat. The former Chicago Bulls draftee has played four games with the Dubs, averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 32.5 minutes per outing.

Butler consistently showed his quality with the Miami Heat, often taking off in the playoffs after quiet regular seasons. The swingman is on a team with another star, Steph Curry, as they try to win a championship.

Golden State Warriors GM explains how the Jimmy Butler trade went through

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy explained how things went down before Jimmy Butler was traded to the team. Speaking on 95.7 The Game on Friday, Dunleavy revealed he tried to keep things between himself and Pat Riley, mostly.

"It's mostly me and Pat [Riley]. Those high-level things, you can't get too many people involved. I'm obviously keeping Joe & Kirk in the loop, but those types of deals are pretty small."

Jimmy Butler is expected to take the Warriors to a new level. The team is 3-1 with Butler on the court and keeping that level of performance can make them a contender at the right time.

