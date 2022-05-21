"WARRIORS IN 4 F**K LUKA!", "I want you f**king shipped to Alcatraz you waste of space F**K DINWIDDIE!", "STEPH PUT THE MAVS TO SLEEP!" - Fans merciless in trolling Dallas Mavericks as Steph Curry-inspired Golden State take 2-0 lead in WCF series

The Dallas Mavericks came out on fire in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors after getting smoked by the Dubs in the series opener by the Bay Area team. Luka Doncic played, as expected, like a man possessed after his worst career playoff outing and carried Dallas to a 72-58 halftime lead.

The Golden State Warriors, however, would respond with their trademark third-quarter renaissance, edging the Mavericks 25-13 to flip momentum to their side. Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole kept the Mavericks at bay until Steph Curry and Klay Thompson closed out the game.

Several stunned fans promptly took to social media to vent their colorful reactions to the wild game:

"WARRIORS IN 4 F*** LUKA," wrote a fan.

𝕭ig 𝕱la𝕮o @Moreno WARRIORS IN 4 FUCK LUKA WARRIORS IN 4 FUCK LUKA

Sofascore Man @Pakeanator I want you fucking shipped to Alcatraz you waste of space FUCK DINWIDDIE I want you fucking shipped to Alcatraz you waste of space FUCK DINWIDDIE

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport STEPH PUT THE MAVS TO SLEEP STEPH PUT THE MAVS TO SLEEP 😴 https://t.co/nqB8ZYTAmG

Stefan Pejic @PejicStefan @BleacherReport The Mavs haven’t gotten one stop this whole quarter…. Wtf they do at training @BleacherReport The Mavs haven’t gotten one stop this whole quarter…. Wtf they do at training😂😂😂

al @deathkare what the fuck was jason kidd thinking in the second half changing everything and making it worse. i really just don't get it man. what the fuck was jason kidd thinking in the second half changing everything and making it worse. i really just don't get it man.

It looked like the Dallas Mavericks would put a stranglehold on Game 2 after an outstanding first 24 minutes of the game. Luka Doncic came out firing, finishing with 18 first-half points and with plenty of support from Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Draymond Green getting into early foul trouble only seemed to tilt everything in the Dallas Mavericks’ favor. The former Defensive Player of the Year sitting out early was unexpectedly a big turning point that no one anticipated.

Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter Kevon Looney just got MVP chants at the free throw line.



Shedding a tear over here. Kevon Looney just got MVP chants at the free throw line. Shedding a tear over here.

Kevon Looney’s entry into the lineup changed the complex of the game with his heads-up play, defense and rebounding. Dallas tried to target Looney in pick-and-rolls but found very limited success. Conversely, the Warriors big man scored a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Like in Game 1, he provided a boost for which the Mavericks had no counter. If Looney continues to play this way, head coach Jason Kidd will have a difficult time looking for advantages against Steve Kerr’s adaptable units.

Despite Draymond Green’s poor game, the Golden State Warriors escaped with a win over the Dallas Mavericks

Draymond Green arguably played the worst playoff game of his career in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks. [Photo: TheComeback.com]

Luka Doncic called Draymond Green the key to stopping the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 was a perfect example of why the versatile forward can cause so much havoc against the Dallas Mavericks as a playmaker and defensive lynchpin.

Game 2 was exactly the opposite of what Draymond Green’s impact was supposed to be. He never got into a rhythm with foul trouble and was practically begging to be ejected by constantly jawing at the officials.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Kevon Looney playing his ass off again: 15 points, 7 rebounds, holding up well on switches, handling the interior with Draymond Green on the bench with five fouls. Kevon Looney playing his ass off again: 15 points, 7 rebounds, holding up well on switches, handling the interior with Draymond Green on the bench with five fouls.

Green finished with 6 points on 6 shots to go with 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 turnovers. He had a -19 net rating, which was the second-worst in the game. Only Maxi Kleber, who was on the losing team, had a worse net rating than the Warriors’ heart and soul.

The Golden State Warriors knew they got away with one after Draymond Green’s horrific performance. On one hand, they know that Kevon Looney deserves more than a second look as a starting center for the Warriors. An argument could easily be made that it was Looney’s play in Green’s absence that turned the game around.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green is the first player in NBA history to foul out with 6 personal fouls and 6 technical fouls. Draymond Green is the first player in NBA history to foul out with 6 personal fouls and 6 technical fouls. https://t.co/xdDUakRA5k

There’s no quit in the Mavericks, but they have got to get their act together against the poise, tenacity and experience of the Golden State Warriors. Game 3 is a must-win situation for them and they’re expected to bounce back on their home floor.

