Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga's status for game vs Jazz (Jan. 28)

The Golden State Warriors are set to face their conference rivals Utah Jazz in the first game of a back-to-back on Tuesday. Steph Curry and his squad will be without two key players, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, while the rest of the roster will be available to play.

Draymond Green has missed the Warriors’ last four games due to a mild calf strain and has been sidelined for seven of their previous eight games because of injuries and illness.

On Monday, the team provided an update, announcing that the four-time NBA champion has started light on-court work and will gradually progress to portions of practice this week. Green's status will be monitored on a day-to-day basis moving forward.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga remains out with an ankle sprain and has not played for the Warriors in recent weeks. The young forward will remain sidelined for at least two more weeks, although he is set to begin light on-court work this week.

Coach Steve Kerr recently provided a concerning update on Jonathan Kuminga, stating that the young forward is expected to miss a significant number of games before making his return to action.

"He’s not close to coming back," Kerr said. "He was on a bike just now. He has not been on the court in any capacity other than just shooting stationary shots. It’s going to be some time (before he comes back)."

Meanwhile, Steph Curry, who admitted after the Warriors' loss to the Lakers that he has not fully recovered from his thumb injury, is expected to play against the Jazz.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Jazz game will be telecast live on NBCS-BA (local) and KJZZ (local), while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

