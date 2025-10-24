Warriors Injury Update: Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler's Status for Back-to-Back after OT Game Announced (Oct. 24) 

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will look to continue their unbeaten start to the new season when they take on conference rivals, the Portland Trail Blazers, at the Moda Center on Friday.After a comprehensive 119-109 victory over the LA Lakers to tip off their season, the Warriors welcomed the Denver Nuggets to Chase Center on Thursday. Despite some defensive frailty and disjointed offensive play, Curry’s heroics down the stretch saw them secure a thrilling 137-131 overtime win at home.Curry ended the game with 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 37 minutes, going 14-of-25 from the floor and 6-of-12 from 3-point range.Although the two-time MVP gets older year by year, his game doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. With the team heading into its first back-to-back of the season, he’ll be looking to deliver once again.As for the Blazers, they were unlucky to lose 118-114 on the opening day against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite producing an assured performance. Now they go into the game without their head coach, as Chauncey Billups was arrested over alleged involvement in a conspiracy to fix high-stakes card games.Warriors injury report: Latest on Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler’s status for the back-to-back gameAccording to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Steve Kerr informed the media both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are expected to suit up for their second road game of the season.Moses Moody, who missed the opener and the Nuggets game due to a thumb injury, is now fully fit and available for his season debut on Friday.New Warriors center Al Horford is the only name set to miss the clash; Kerr told the media he's the only player given rest for the back-to-back game.How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers &amp; head-to-headThe game between the two Western Conference rivals is scheduled to tip off at 10 PM ET. NBC Sports Bay Area and KUNP will broadcast the game, and Fubo and Peacock will provide the streaming service.In the recent head-to-head record, the Warriors are unbeaten in their last nine regular-season games against the Trail Blazers. It seems the Blazers will really have to deliver a special performance to break that unwanted streak.