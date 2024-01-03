Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga serves up fresh kicks in sleek all-black $308 Air Force Ones

Golden State Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga pulled up to their game against the Orlando Magic rocking a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 "Triple Black" sneakers at the Chase Center on Tuesday. The pair of AFs he was wearing appears to be one of the most expensive pairs in the regular collection. The all-black AFs are currently going for $308 in the market.

Regular Air Force 1s are typically priced from $130-$150 per pair depending on the design. However, some pairs go for a lot of money especially if it's a collaboration with another company. One perfect example would be the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low which costs a whopping $2,750 per pair.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Kuminga remains Draymond Green's replacement for the Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed that the new starting five will start against the Orlando Magic, giving the most recent version of the Warriors' starting lineup an extended chance. Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News reports that Kerr has acknowledged the permanence of the starting five, which consists of Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Whatever Kerr says about Draymond Green's comeback, this starting lineup is unlikely to last more than just a few games. After serving an indefinite suspension, Green is anticipated to return in the upcoming weeks. Paul, Kuminga, or Jackson-Davis are likely to be replaced by the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Upon his return, even if Green starts off the bench, the team may acquire a starter who isn't on the roster by the approaching trade deadline. Following his demotion last month, Andrew Wiggins will undoubtedly be aiming to get back into the starting lineup as well.

The league hasn't yet disclosed when Green is permitted to return. His repeated violent acts in the past were the cause of his indefinite suspension. Draymond was urged by the association to get help before returning to the basketball court. Green is reportedly receiving counseling right now and is expected to return after his sessions.

The Warriors' defense is their only real concern at the moment. Instead of depending solely on Steph Curry to make the game-winning shots, Jonathan Kuminga and other defensive players will need to step up without Green by their side.