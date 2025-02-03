"Warriors should just trade Curry": Fans go berserk as Steph Curry-led team's attempt to sign $146.3M Jimmy Butler ends for one reason

The Golden State Warriors' efforts to acquire Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler have reportedly hit a significant roadblock. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Butler has made his stance clear to Steph Curry and the Warriors, informing the team that he has no intention of signing an extension with the franchise.

As a result, the Warriors' pursuit of Butler, who is currently under a three-year, $146.3 million contract, has officially come to an end.

"The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there & therefore trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now," Windhorst tweeted.

Social media erupted after the NBA insider’s bombshell report, with fans sharing candid reactions and making their opinions unmistakably clear.

"Warriors should just trade Curry lol," a fan commented.

"The Warriors was never getting Jimmy, it’s a media play from GS to act like they r doing something!! GS is cooked!!" commented another fan.

"I rock with Jimmy, he’s a part of the reason I became a Heat fan. Yet, why would he not want to play and extend in Golden State? Chance to win now with Steph, they treat players well (except Klay, he deserved better — story for a different time) and they have a young core," a fan wrote.

"The Warriors should probably be perfectly okay with this," wrote another fan.

"warriors fans are throwing fits but idk why, unless they are desperate they shouldn’t want him anyways," a fan said.

"Jimmy Butler needs a reality check," said another fan.

Golden State Warriors passed on Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly making a strong push to finalize a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline in an effort to strengthen their roster. While the franchise has been linked to several players, no significant deals have materialized yet.

Zach LaVine was among the Warriors' reported targets, but on Sunday, the star guard was traded to the Sacramento Kings as part of a blockbuster three-team deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors seriously explored trade scenarios that would have brought both LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to the Bay Area before ultimately shifting their focus to other trade options.

