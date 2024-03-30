“Warriors and the Lakers are shaking”: NBA fans in splits as Rockets win 11th straight

The Houston Rockets’ late-season surge continued on Friday night as they toppled the Utah Jazz, 101-100, for their 11th-straight win. Jalen Green continued his hot streak for the team, scoring 34 points to power Houston to its 38th victory.

The Rockets, who entered March on a three-game losing streak with a 25-34 record, are 38-35. They have won their last 11 games and 13 of their last 14.

Houston's streak has fans expressing excitement over the NBA Play-In Tournament picture, as it's closing in on a potential spot.

Houston trails the Golden State Warriors, who hold the 10th spot with a 39-34 record, by just one game. The LA Lakers, with a 41-33 record, are also within striking distance, just 2.5 games ahead.

“Warriors and the Lakers are shaking,” one fan said on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are other reactions on X to Houston winning its 11th straight and potentially closing in on a play-in spot:

With nine games left in their season, the Rockets face a challenging schedule with seven games against teams competing for playoff spots. They play against the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Warriors next.

Golden State also faces a crucial stretch with nine games remaining, including five matchups against teams fighting for playoff positions. Meanwhile, the Lakers, with eight games left, play four games against teams in the top-10 of either conference.

Fred VanVleet credits Jalen Green for Rockets' streak

After downing Utah, Rockets veteran Fred VanVleet praised Jalen Green for propelling the team's late-season turnaround.

“He’s been carrying us pretty much since the All-Star break,” VanVleet said. “We trust him and want to keep giving him the ball in his spots and letting him create. He can get hot.”

Green has averaged 30.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in Houston's 11-game winning streak.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka emphasized the need for patience in Green's development, highlighting his struggles at the start of the season and noting his recent hot stretch.

"I don't judge Jalen [Green] on the past two years or even the start of this year. It was 'How good is he going to get with us throughout this season?' And now you see him hitting his stride and understanding," Udoka said.

"That's what we're looking at big picture-wise. It's not always going to happen overnight for guys. Patience is really important with our young guys."

