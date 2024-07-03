Warriors lost Klay Thompson over refusal to offer two-year $40 million contract: Report

Klay Thompson's time with the Golden State Warriors ended on a sour note. The Warriors' unwillingness to meet their veteran core player's demands saw him leave the team for a haul of two second-rounders in a sign-and-trade to conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks.

According to the latest report by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Thompson offered a two-year, $40 million proposal, but Golden State turned it down.

“After almost a year of despair, he needed an entirely new experience, sources said," Shelburne reported. "Out of the fishbowl, away from all the history and people he had always known."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Two weeks prior, Thompson’s camp had made one final offer to the Warriors, a two-year deal for roughly $20 million per season, sources said. The response was the same as it had been for nearly a year: ‘We just can’t do it yet.'"

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While a long-term max deal was never an option, a two-year, $40 million contract was well within the Dubs' reach. They could have kept the big three together and potentially added better pieces around them to contend for a championship next year.

However, the Warriors remained hellbent on not meeting Thompson's demands and are now forced to retool around newer pieces, something that's not what they've done under Steve Kerr's rein. Kevin Durant joining and leaving was an exception, but that transition was as smooth as ever.

The Warriors have reportedly added De'Anthony Melton and are in talks with Buddy Hield. Those two seem viable replacements for Thompson, with Melton's two-way prowess and Hield's 3-point shooting ability.

Klay Thompson signed a discount deal with Dallas Mavericks over hometown franchise LA Lakers

It was widely believed that Klay Thompson would choose the LA Lakers if he left the Bay Area. It's the franchise he supported growing up and the one that his father, Mychal Thompson, played for in the 80s 'Showtime Era.' Thompson was in talks with the Lakers this offseason. However, a deal didn't materialize, despite rumors of LeBron James' recruiting the coveted sharpshooter and offering to take a pay cut on his next deal.

Expand Tweet

Klay Thompson also declined a four-year, $80 million deal with the Lakers and settled for a three-year $50 million contract with the Mavericks, a $3 million annual hit, in pursuit of a championship. Dallas is coming off a finals appearance and has a better roster to contend for a title than the Lakers, ultimately influencing Thompson's decision to move to Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback