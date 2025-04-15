Warriors make early decision on injured Steph Curry's status for NBA Play-in Tournament game vs Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors didn't delay providing a surefire update on Steph Curry's status for Tuesday's 2025 NBA Play-in Tournament seventh-seed game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the two-time MVP dealing with a thumb injury, Golden State doesn't have Curry on the injury report. He sustained the blow on Friday against Portland after jamming his thumb into his defender's knee.
Curry was questionable and later upgraded to a game-time decision before Sunday's final regular-season game against the Clippers, which was crucial to playoff seeding. Curry played that game, which went into overtime, logging 38 minutes. He had 36 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and eight turnovers on 50.0% shooting, including seven 3s.
However, Curry's efforts were wasted as the Warriors lost 124-119 and fell into the play-in tournament as the seventh seed instead of earning a well-deserved top-six finish. With Golden State already missing the opportunity to get a week-long rest with a win, Curry and Co. will hope they can close Memphis and get a few days rest before a potential Game 1 against the Rockets on Saturday.
Steph Curry stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Steph Curry has averaged 25.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals against the Grizzlies in 44 games. He's shot 47.3%, including 44.4% from 3. The All-Star played three games vs. Memphis this season, tallying 22.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.7 apg and 3.3 spg on 43/46/100 splits. The Warriors were 2-1 in those games.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
It's the second time Curry and Golden State will face Memphis in the play-in tournament. Their previous matchup was in 2021, when the Warriors lost 117-112 in overtime and crashed out of the playoffs race. Curry waged a lone war with a 39-point outing on 46.4% shooting. He added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors 2025 NBA Play-in Tournament game?
TNT, Tru TV and Max will provide national coverage of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors 2025 NBA Play-in Tournament seventh-seed game at the Chase Center. The matchup will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET. The winner will face the Houston Rockets in the first round, and the loser will play the winner of the ninth vs. 10th seed game.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.